Rediff.com  » News » Yeh Hai India: Baby Takes A Chopper Home

Yeh Hai India: Baby Takes A Chopper Home

By Rediff News Bureau
April 07, 2022 11:19 IST
Please click on the image for a look at the latest in our Yeh Hai India series: Capturing the events and moods across our incredible country.

IMAGE: Vishal Zarekar and his wife arrive with their newborn girl child in a helicopter at Shelgaon in Pune, April 6, 2022.
Photograph: ANI Pic Service/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: The family arranged this grand homecoming as the newborn is the first girl child in the family. May she have a long, healthy and happy life!
Photograph: ANI Pic Service/ANI Photo

 

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/ Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
