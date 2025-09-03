HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Yamuna Rises: 7,500 Evacuated

Yamuna Rises: 7,500 Evacuated

By REDIFF NEWS
3 Minutes Read
September 03, 2025 14:06 IST

A man carrying an idol of lord Ganesh walks through a waterlogged area as the river Yamuna crosses the danger mark following incessant rainfall, at Yamuna Bazar in New Delhi

IMAGE: A man carrying an idol of Lord Ganesh walks through a waterlogged area at Yamuna Bazar in New Delhi as the Yamuna crosses the danger mark. Photograph: Isahant Chauhan/ANI

More than 7,500 people have been evacuated from low-lying flooded areas as the Yamuna river's level rose to 207 metres at the Old Railway Bridge on Wednesday, reports PTI.

The evacuees have been accommodated at 25 locations where relief camps have been set up.

The Yamuna river in Delhi had crossed the evacuation mark on Tuesday, as the water level was recorded at 206.03 metres and has been increasing since.

As the water level rose, people living in low-lying areas were evacuated by district authorities, and the Old Railway Bridge was closed for traffic.

"The reason for the rising water level is mostly due to the high volumes of water released from the Wazirabad and Hathnikund barrages every hour. The forecast indicates a further increase in the water level," an official from the Central Flood Control Room added.

 

People with their belongings move through a severely waterlogged area as the river Yamuna crosses the danger mark following incessant rainfall, at Yamuna Bazar in New Delhi

IMAGE: People with their belongings move through a severely waterlogged area at Yamuna Bazar in New Delhi as the Yamuna crosses the danger mark. Photograph: Isahant Chauhan/ANI

 

A man walks on a boundary wall of a waterlogged area as the river Yamuna crosses the danger mark following incessant rainfall, at Yamuna Bazar in New Delhi

IMAGE: A man walks on a boundary wall of a waterlogged area at Yamuna Bazar. Photograph: Isahant Chauhan/ANI

 

People walk through a waterlogged area as the river Yamuna crosses the danger mark following incessant rainfall, at Yamuna Bazar in New Delhi

IMAGE: People walk through a waterlogged area at Yamuna Bazar. Photograph: Isahant Chauhan/ANI

 

A girl crosses a waterlogged area using a wooden plank as the river Yamuna crosses the danger mark following incessant rainfall, at Yamuna Bazar in New Delhi

IMAGE: A girl crosses a waterlogged area using a wooden plank at Yamuna Bazar. Photograph: Isahant Chauhan/ANI

 

People wade through a submerged area using a boat amid rain as the river Yamuna crosses the danger mark following incessant rainfall, at Yamuna Bazar in New Delhi

IMAGE: People wade through a submerged area using a boat at Yamuna Bazar, here and below. Photograph: Isahant Chauhan/ANI

 

People wade through a submerged area using a boat as the river Yamuna crosses the danger mark following incessant rainfall, at Yamuna Bazar in New Delhi

Photograph: Isahant Chauhan/ANI

 

People wade through a submerged area using a boat as the river Yamuna crosses the danger mark following incessant rainfall, at Yamuna Bazar in New Delhi

Photograph: Isahant Chauhan/ANI

 

Houses submerge in water as the river Yamuna crosses the danger mark following incessant rainfall, at Yamuna Bazar in New Delhi

IMAGE: Houses at Yamuna Bazar submerged in water as the Yamuna crosses the danger mark. Photograph: Isahant Chauhan/ANI

 

A view of an area submerged in water as the river Yamuna crosses the danger mark following incessant rainfall, at Yamuna Bazar in New Delhi

IMAGE: A view of submerged areas at Yamuna Bazar, here and below. Photograph: Isahant Chauhan/ANI

 

A view of an area submerged in water as the river Yamuna crosses the danger mark following incessant rainfall, at Yamuna Bazar in New Delhi

Photograph: Isahant Chauhan/ANI

 

People cross the Loha Pul as the river Yamuna crosses the danger mark following incessant rainfall, in New Delhi

IMAGE: People cross the Loha Pul as the Yamuna crosses the danger mark. Photograph: Isahant Chauhan/ANI

 

A man sits on a barricade installed to close the entry to the Loha Pul as the river Yamuna crosses the danger mark following incessant rainfall, in New Delhi

IMAGE: A man sits on a barricade installed to close the entry to the Loha Pul after the Yamuna crossed the danger mark. Photograph: Isahant Chauhan/ANI

 

A specially abled man stands near the barricades installed to close the entry to the Loha Pul as the river Yamuna crosses the danger mark following incessant rainfall, in New Delhi

IMAGE: A specially abled man stands near the barricade installed to close the entry to the Loha Pul after the Yamuna crossed the danger mark. Photograph: Isahant Chauhan/ANI

 

A view of Loha Pul as the river Yamuna crosses the danger mark following incessant rainfall, in New Delhi

IMAGE: A view of the Loha Pul after the Yamuna crossed the danger mark. Photograph: Isahant Chauhan/ANI

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff

 

 

