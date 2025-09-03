Yamuna Rises: 7,500 Evacuated

IMAGE: A man carrying an idol of Lord Ganesh walks through a waterlogged area at Yamuna Bazar in New Delhi as the Yamuna crosses the danger mark. Photograph: Isahant Chauhan/ANI

More than 7,500 people have been evacuated from low-lying flooded areas as the Yamuna river's level rose to 207 metres at the Old Railway Bridge on Wednesday, reports PTI.

The evacuees have been accommodated at 25 locations where relief camps have been set up.

The Yamuna river in Delhi had crossed the evacuation mark on Tuesday, as the water level was recorded at 206.03 metres and has been increasing since.

As the water level rose, people living in low-lying areas were evacuated by district authorities, and the Old Railway Bridge was closed for traffic.

"The reason for the rising water level is mostly due to the high volumes of water released from the Wazirabad and Hathnikund barrages every hour. The forecast indicates a further increase in the water level," an official from the Central Flood Control Room added.

IMAGE: People with their belongings move through a severely waterlogged area at Yamuna Bazar in New Delhi as the Yamuna crosses the danger mark. Photograph: Isahant Chauhan/ANI

IMAGE: A man walks on a boundary wall of a waterlogged area at Yamuna Bazar. Photograph: Isahant Chauhan/ANI

IMAGE: People walk through a waterlogged area at Yamuna Bazar. Photograph: Isahant Chauhan/ANI

IMAGE: A girl crosses a waterlogged area using a wooden plank at Yamuna Bazar. Photograph: Isahant Chauhan/ANI

IMAGE: People wade through a submerged area using a boat at Yamuna Bazar, here and below. Photograph: Isahant Chauhan/ANI

Photograph: Isahant Chauhan/ANI

Photograph: Isahant Chauhan/ANI

IMAGE: Houses at Yamuna Bazar submerged in water as the Yamuna crosses the danger mark. Photograph: Isahant Chauhan/ANI

IMAGE: A view of submerged areas at Yamuna Bazar, here and below. Photograph: Isahant Chauhan/ANI

Photograph: Isahant Chauhan/ANI

IMAGE: People cross the Loha Pul as the Yamuna crosses the danger mark. Photograph: Isahant Chauhan/ANI

IMAGE: A man sits on a barricade installed to close the entry to the Loha Pul after the Yamuna crossed the danger mark. Photograph: Isahant Chauhan/ANI

IMAGE: A specially abled man stands near the barricade installed to close the entry to the Loha Pul after the Yamuna crossed the danger mark. Photograph: Isahant Chauhan/ANI

IMAGE: A view of the Loha Pul after the Yamuna crossed the danger mark. Photograph: Isahant Chauhan/ANI

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff