HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Swollen Yamuna breaches danger mark, enters houses in Delhi

Swollen Yamuna breaches danger mark, enters houses in Delhi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 02, 2025 13:11 IST

x

With the Yamuna crossing the danger mark on Tuesday, water began entering houses in parts of the Trans-Yamuna area of Delhi.

IMAGE: A man looks on as river Yamuna flows above the danger mark, at Loha Pul in New Delhi . Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

The river crossed the danger level in the morning, posing a flood threat to low-lying areas of the capital.

After overnight rain, residents of several parts of Delhi woke up to waterlogged streets and flooded homes. Areas such as Mayur Vihar and nearby localities in the Trans-Yamuna region were among those affected.

 

Officials said the Yamuna was flowing at 205.80 metres at the Old Yamuna Bridge (OYB) at 8 am, above the danger mark of 205.33 metres.

According to an update shared at 8 am, the river received a discharge of 1.76 lakh cusecs from Hathni Kund Barrage, 69,210 cusec from Wazirabad Barrage, and 73,619 from Okhla Barrage

Authorities have been making announcements from boats, asking people living near the riverbanks to evacuate.

"We are constantly urging residents to vacate areas at risk of flooding. All district magistrates have been directed to remain prepared for any flood-like situation," an official told PTI Video.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Ganga in spate, Varanasi's arti, cremations done on rooftop
Ganga in spate, Varanasi's arti, cremations done on rooftop
Flood Fury Ravages Many Parts Of India
Flood Fury Ravages Many Parts Of India
Jammu Floods: Army Launches Major Rescue Operations
Jammu Floods: Army Launches Major Rescue Operations
Flood fury from Himachal to Kerala; J-K breathes easy
Flood fury from Himachal to Kerala; J-K breathes easy
5 dead, 11 missing as cloudburst hits Uttarakhand
5 dead, 11 missing as cloudburst hits Uttarakhand

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Green Bonda: 25-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

10 Things You May Not Know About Arundhati Roy

webstory image 3

The Magic Of Shailendra's Songs

VIDEOS

PM Modi lands in Delhi after attending historic SCO summit in China 2:57

PM Modi lands in Delhi after attending historic SCO...

Ashwini Vaishnaw presents first made-in-India Vikram 32-bit processor to PM Modi0:53

Ashwini Vaishnaw presents first made-in-India Vikram...

Heavy Rain Leads to Severe Waterlogging in Gurugram1:16

Heavy Rain Leads to Severe Waterlogging in Gurugram

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV