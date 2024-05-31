News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Xi Jinping Is Very Busy!

Xi Jinping Is Very Busy!

By REDIFF NEWS
May 31, 2024 10:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Xi Jinping -- general secretary of the Chinese Communist party and China's president -- has been very busy this week, hosting a likely ally in Africa and leaders from the Arab world.

IMAGE: Tyrants meet! Xi and Equatorial Guinea President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo at a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, May 28, 2024.
Obiang has ruled his country since August 1979 and Equatorial Guinea has recorded the worst human rights violations in Africa.
Xi's autocracy is well known -- if fresh evidence was needed, democracy activists were convicted by a court in Hong Kong on Thursday, May 30, for demanding greater democracy in the Chinese province. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Pool/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Xi and fellow autocrat, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, review a honour guard during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People, May 29, 2024. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Pool/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Xi and United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan -- whom Prime Minister Narendra D Modi calls a dear friend -- review a honour guard during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People, China May 30, 2024. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Pool/Reuters
 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
When Putin Met Xi Jinping
When Putin Met Xi Jinping
What's Salma Hayek Doing With Xi Jinping?
What's Salma Hayek Doing With Xi Jinping?
Winnie the Pooh Protests Xi Jinping!
Winnie the Pooh Protests Xi Jinping!
Savi Review
Savi Review
Mr & Mrs Mahi Review
Mr & Mrs Mahi Review
What Is Form 26AS?
What Is Form 26AS?
Take Your Pick From This OTT Menu
Take Your Pick From This OTT Menu
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

'We have taught the Chinese some lessons'

'We have taught the Chinese some lessons'

'Dictator XI Jinping!'

'Dictator XI Jinping!'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances