Rediff.com  » News » 'Dictator XI Jinping!'

'Dictator XI Jinping!'

By REDIFF NEWS
November 16, 2023 10:28 IST
Protesters gathered outside the San Francisco hotel where China's President Xi Jinping was to have dinner on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

 

 

IMAGE: This placard says it all about the Communist tyrant who has grabbed absolute power in the People's Republic of China. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A demonstrator holding a Free Tibet flag climbs a flagpole outside the hotel where Xi was to meet with US business leaders. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Protests against Xi Jinping near the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in San Francisco, here and below. Photograph: Loren Elliott/Reuters

 

Photograph: Loren Elliott/Reuters

 

Photograph: Loren Elliott/Reuters

 

Photograph: Loren Elliott/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
Dalai successor must be from within China: Beijing
What is China's action plan for Tibet?
Why is China Focusing on Tibet?
Chandrayaan-3 launch vehicle debris to fall in Pacific
'People who commit these crimes look ordinary'
Woman in front of PM's convoy: 3 cops suspended
Kohli paints 'perfect picture' to eclipse Tendulkar
