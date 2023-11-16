'Dictator XI Jinping!'

Protesters gathered outside the San Francisco hotel where China's President Xi Jinping was to have dinner on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

IMAGE: This placard says it all about the Communist tyrant who has grabbed absolute power in the People's Republic of China. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

IMAGE: A demonstrator holding a Free Tibet flag climbs a flagpole outside the hotel where Xi was to meet with US business leaders. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

IMAGE: Protests against Xi Jinping near the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in San Francisco, here and below. Photograph: Loren Elliott/Reuters

Photograph: Loren Elliott/Reuters

Photograph: Loren Elliott/Reuters

Photograph: Loren Elliott/Reuters

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com