News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » X users face hour-long outage; services restored now

X users face hour-long outage; services restored now

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 21, 2023 14:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Social media platform X suffered an outage for over one hour on Thursday, as users complained about non-accessibility of posts on the platform.

IMAGE: 'X' logo is seen on the top of the headquarters of the messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, in downtown San Francisco, California, on July 30, 2023. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

The services were back and posts became visible after sometime, but some users were unable to see several of their posts in recent past on the platform, formerly known as Twitter.

According to Downdetector, the complaints started surfacing around quarter to 11 am IST with over 4,000 users reporting about the glitch. Globally, 73,800 problem reports poured in on the outage.

 

Around 64 per cent of the users reported about the glitch on X app and 29 per cent on the website, according to Downdetector.

The app displayed 'welcome to your timeline' message in place of the feed.

There is no official word yet from the company about the snag.

The problem was recorded across various geographies, and not confined to India.

'Havin issues with my Twitter timeline this morning!! It seems stuck at last night and won let me refresh. Seems to want me to 'get started' by using contacts in my address book!' a post from an account by name of Asha Hick appeared on Downdetector.

Downdetector sources various complaints made online over outage of social media platforms or digital networks.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Elon Musk's own poll votes him out as Twitter boss
Elon Musk's own poll votes him out as Twitter boss
I am a fan of Modi, says Elon Musk after meeting in NY
I am a fan of Modi, says Elon Musk after meeting in NY
What's Elon Musk Doing in China?
What's Elon Musk Doing in China?
Save Democracy: INDIA protests against MPs' suspension
Save Democracy: INDIA protests against MPs' suspension
'Stokes, Archer still in the mix for T20 World Cup'
'Stokes, Archer still in the mix for T20 World Cup'
Shah Rukh Fans Welcome Dunki With Dhols
Shah Rukh Fans Welcome Dunki With Dhols
India-Taiwan-US Unite To Counter China's Cyber Threats
India-Taiwan-US Unite To Counter China's Cyber Threats
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

No choice but...: Musk on Dorsey's India comment

No choice but...: Musk on Dorsey's India comment

Thanks to Musk, you can now read only 600 tweets a day

Thanks to Musk, you can now read only 600 tweets a day

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances