X users face hour-long outage; services restored now

Social media platform X suffered an outage for over one hour on Thursday, as users complained about non-accessibility of posts on the platform.

IMAGE: 'X' logo is seen on the top of the headquarters of the messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, in downtown San Francisco, California, on July 30, 2023. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

The services were back and posts became visible after sometime, but some users were unable to see several of their posts in recent past on the platform, formerly known as Twitter.

According to Downdetector, the complaints started surfacing around quarter to 11 am IST with over 4,000 users reporting about the glitch. Globally, 73,800 problem reports poured in on the outage.

Around 64 per cent of the users reported about the glitch on X app and 29 per cent on the website, according to Downdetector.

The app displayed 'welcome to your timeline' message in place of the feed.

There is no official word yet from the company about the snag.

The problem was recorded across various geographies, and not confined to India.

'Havin issues with my Twitter timeline this morning!! It seems stuck at last night and won let me refresh. Seems to want me to 'get started' by using contacts in my address book!' a post from an account by name of Asha Hick appeared on Downdetector.

Downdetector sources various complaints made online over outage of social media platforms or digital networks.