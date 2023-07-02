News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Thanks to Elon Musk, you can now read only 600 tweets a day

Thanks to Elon Musk, you can now read only 600 tweets a day

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
July 02, 2023 09:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

To address extreme levels of data scraping, system manipulation, Twitter has temporarily limited the number of posts a user can read daily.

IMAGE: Twitter chief Elon Musk. Photograph: Kyle Grillot/Reuters

Verified accounts are now limited to reading 6000 posts per day, unverified accounts 600 posts per day and new unverified accounts 300 per day.

 

"To address extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation, we've applied the following temporary limits, verified accounts are limited to reading 6000 posts/day, unverified accounts to 600 posts/day, new unverified accounts to 300/day," Elon Musk tweeted on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Twitter users across countries on Saturday complained of facing issues accessing the micro-blogging website amid a buzz of a global outage.

According to Down Detector, a website that tracks online service disruptions, thousands of users visited the micro-blogging website to discuss their experiences after the global outage hit Twitter.

When attempting to see or post a tweet, Twitteratis complained that they received the "Cannot retrieve tweets" error message.

The stated outage, however, was not experienced by many users worldwide.

Amongst the most reported problems, according to Downdetector, were 45 per cent in App, 40 per cent on the website and the remaining 15 per cent on the feed.

However, Twitter has not acknowledged the outage yet.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
Print this article
Twitter challenges govt order to block some accounts
Twitter challenges govt order to block some accounts
Twitter turned rogue during 2020-22: BJP amid row
Twitter turned rogue during 2020-22: BJP amid row
Dorsey, govt in tweetstorm over arm-twisting charge
Dorsey, govt in tweetstorm over arm-twisting charge
88 killed on Maha's Samruddhi Expressway in 6 mths
88 killed on Maha's Samruddhi Expressway in 6 mths
Moeen likely to be fit for third Ashes Test
Moeen likely to be fit for third Ashes Test
Discus thrower Seema Punia wins silver in Kazakhstan
Discus thrower Seema Punia wins silver in Kazakhstan
GCL: Kings down Warrriors; set up Masters final
GCL: Kings down Warrriors; set up Masters final
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

HC junks Twitter plea against govt, slaps Rs 50L fine

HC junks Twitter plea against govt, slaps Rs 50L fine

Twitter sacks India staff, no word on severance pay

Twitter sacks India staff, no word on severance pay

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances