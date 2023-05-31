What's Elon Musk Doing in China?

Tesla's CEO Elon Musk arrived in Beijing on Tuesday, his first trip to China in over three years. He is also expected to visit Tesla's manufacturing unit in Shanghai.
Musk met China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang within hours of arriving in Beijing.
On Wednesday, Musk met China's Industry Minister Jin Zhuanglong and discussed the development of electric vehicles. He also met Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao.
China accounts for 50% of Tesla's vehicle sales and 20% of its production capacity.
