What's Elon Musk Doing in China?

Tesla's CEO Elon Musk arrived in Beijing on Tuesday, his first trip to China in over three years. He is also expected to visit Tesla's manufacturing unit in Shanghai.

Musk met China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang within hours of arriving in Beijing.

On Wednesday, Musk met China's Industry Minister Jin Zhuanglong and discussed the development of electric vehicles. He also met Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao.

China accounts for 50% of Tesla's vehicle sales and 20% of its production capacity.

IMAGE: Elon Musk, Tesla Senior Vice President Tom Zhu and Vice President Grace Tao leave a restaurant in Beijing, May 31, 2023. All Photographs: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

IMAGE: Musk with Commerce Minister Wang Wentao at the Chinese commerce ministry.

IMAGE: Musk reaches out for a handshake before leaving the Chinese commerce ministry.

IMAGE: Musk leaves his hotel in Beijing for his appointments with Chinese leaders.

IMAGE: Musk gets into -- what else -- a Tesla car as he leaves his hotel in Beijing.

