Rediff.com  » News » www.maabharatikesapoot.mod.gov.in Live!

www.maabharatikesapoot.mod.gov.in Live!

By Rediff News Bureau
October 16, 2022 13:12 IST
The Maa Bharati Ke Sapoot Web site (www.maabharatikesapoot.mod.gov.in) will enable citizens to contribute to the Armed Forces Battle Casualties Welfare Fund (AFBCWF).

AFBCWF is a tri-service fund, which is utilised for grant of immediate financial assistance of ex-gratia to the families of our soldiers, sailors and airmen who lay down their lives or get grievously injured in active military operations.

 

IMAGE: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh -- with Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Chandrashekhar Pande -- launches the Maa Bharati Ke Sapoot Web site -- www.maabharatikesapoot.mod.gov.in -- at the National War Memorial complex, October 14, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

 

 

IMAGE: The raksha mantri, the CDS, the COAS, with a martyr's family member at the launch of www.maabharatikesapoot.mod.gov.in Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Remember to donate to www.maabharatikesapoot.mod.gov.in and honour the supreme sacrifices made for India! Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: CDS General Anil Chauhan with former army chiefs General Ved Prakash Malik (retd) and General Nirmal Chander Vij (retd) at the launch of www.maabharatikesapoot.mod.gov.in Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Naib Subedar Neeraj Chopra of the 4 Rajputana Rifles -- the only Indian to win an Olympic gold medal in a track and field event -- and Paralympic Committee of India President Deepa Malik at the launch of www.maabharatikesapoot.mod.gov.in at the National War Memorial complex. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Neeraj Chopra, fresh from his Diamond League poses for a selfie with an army officer at the event Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: A Veer Nari with her child at the launch of www.maabharatikesapoot.mod.gov.in. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Actor Sidharth Malhotra -- who played Kargil hero Captain Vikram Batra, Param Vir Chakra in Shershah -- arrives for the launch of www.maabharatikesapoot.mod.gov.in. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Singer Mohit Chauhan performs at the launch of the www.maabharatikesapoot.mod.gov.in. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Launch of 'Maa Bharati Ke Sapoot' website

IMAGE: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, fifth from left, with, from left, former army chiefs General Dalbir Singh Suhag (retd) and General Nirmal Chander Vij (retd), Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Chandrashekhar, Pande, Vice Chief of the Naval Staff Vice Admiral Satishkumar Namdeo Ghormade, former army chief General Ved Prakash Malik (retd), Neeraj Chopra and Deepa Malik with other dignitaries at the launch of www.maabharatikesapoot.mod.gov.in Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Rediff News Bureau
 
