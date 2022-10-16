www.maabharatikesapoot.mod.gov.in Live!

The Maa Bharati Ke Sapoot Web site (www.maabharatikesapoot.mod.gov.in) will enable citizens to contribute to the Armed Forces Battle Casualties Welfare Fund (AFBCWF).

AFBCWF is a tri-service fund, which is utilised for grant of immediate financial assistance of ex-gratia to the families of our soldiers, sailors and airmen who lay down their lives or get grievously injured in active military operations.

IMAGE: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh -- with Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Chandrashekhar Pande -- launches the Maa Bharati Ke Sapoot Web site -- www.maabharatikesapoot.mod.gov.in -- at the National War Memorial complex, October 14, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: The raksha mantri, the CDS, the COAS, with a martyr's family member at the launch of www.maabharatikesapoot.mod.gov.in Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Remember to donate to www.maabharatikesapoot.mod.gov.in and honour the supreme sacrifices made for India! Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: CDS General Anil Chauhan with former army chiefs General Ved Prakash Malik (retd) and General Nirmal Chander Vij (retd) at the launch of www.maabharatikesapoot.mod.gov.in Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Naib Subedar Neeraj Chopra of the 4 Rajputana Rifles -- the only Indian to win an Olympic gold medal in a track and field event -- and Paralympic Committee of India President Deepa Malik at the launch of www.maabharatikesapoot.mod.gov.in at the National War Memorial complex. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: PTI Photo IMAGE: Neeraj Chopra, fresh from his Diamond League poses for a selfie with an army officer at the event

IMAGE: A Veer Nari with her child at the launch of www.maabharatikesapoot.mod.gov.in. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Actor Sidharth Malhotra -- who played Kargil hero Captain Vikram Batra, Param Vir Chakra in Shershah -- arrives for the launch of www.maabharatikesapoot.mod.gov.in. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Singer Mohit Chauhan performs at the launch of the www.maabharatikesapoot.mod.gov.in. Photograph: ANI Photo