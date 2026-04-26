Trump Evacuated After Gunman Opens Fire Outside Dinner

President Donald Trump was safely evacuated after a shooting occurred outside the White House Correspondents' Dinner, prompting swift reactions from world leaders and renewed condemnation of political violence.

Photograph: Nathan Howard/Reuters

Key Points President Trump and top officials were evacuated after a shooting outside the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

A 31-year-old man from California, Cole Tomas Allen, has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Trump stated that a security officer was shot at but saved by a bulletproof vest.

World leaders, including Prime Minister Modi, condemned the violence and expressed relief for Trump's safety.

Lawmakers across party lines asserted that political violence has no place in the United States.

US President Donald Trump and other top White House officials were evacuated unharmed from the annual dinner of White House correspondents after a man armed with multiple weapons fired shots outside the ballroom of the hotel.

The incident took place at around 8:34 PM local time when dinner was served. At that time, Trump was seen having a conversation with Weijia Jiang, the President of the White House Correspondents' Association, and mentalist Oz Pearlman, who was scheduled to present a show at the marquee event at the Washington Hilton here.

Secret Service officials and other security personnel covered the President, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President J D Vance, and the Second Lady Usha Vance, who were seated at the head table, and escorted them out of the ballroom.

Several guests at the dinner, including leaders across the political spectrum, journalists and other invitees, ducked under the table, apparently as a reflex reaction.

Putting up a brave face, President Trump later announced on Truth Social that the dinner would be rescheduled within 30 days.

Details of the Shooting Incident

"Boom, boom, boom, boom is all that I heard, and many guests ducked under the table," a C-SPAN reporter at the dinner said.

Hours later, Trump addressed a press conference at the White House and announced that the security personnel had captured one person who hails from California.

"I heard a noise and sort of thought it was a tray going down. I've heard that many times. It was a pretty loud noise, and it was from quite far away. He (the attacker) hadn't reached the area at all. They really got him," Trump told reporters, recalling the incident.

Trump said one security officer was shot at but saved as he was wearing a bulletproof vest.

Reactions and Aftermath

Several protestors had lined up on the road outside the hotel, raising slogans against the Trump administration and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth.

A CNN reporter who was outside the ballroom at the Washington Hilton said he saw a gunman opening fire just a few feet away. He was among the dozens of attendees who took cover as law enforcement swarmed the venue.

The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen from California, has been arrested.

Asked how Saturday's incident impacts him as the US president, Trump told reporters he is in a dangerous job but that he is no "basket case."

"I like not to think about it. I lead a pretty normal life, considering, you know, it's a dangerous life. I think I handle it as well as it can be handled," Trump said.

"I will say you had Republicans, Democrats, independents, conservatives, liberals, and progressives...everybody in that room, big crowd, record-setting crowd," he said.

"We had some great work done by law enforcement, but in light of this evening's events, I ask that all Americans recommit with their hearts in resolving our differences peacefully," Trump said.

Political Condemnation of Violence

Reacting to the incident, lawmakers cutting across party lines asserted that political violence has no place in the United States.

Veteran Democrat leader Nancy Pelosi, a prominent Trump detractor, said it was a great relief that the President, First Lady and everyone in attendance at the White House Correspondents' Dinner are safe.

"The brave men and women of the United States Secret Service and local law enforcement are to be commended for their swift action to secure the scene and protect those present," Pelosi said

"My thoughts are with the brave Secret Service agent who was shot. Political violence is completely unacceptable. There is no place for it in our country," Democrat leader Ro Khanna said.

Republican leader Steve Scalise thanked the brave members of law enforcement who acted quickly to protect all attending Saturday night's White House Correspondents' Dinner.

"This is an event meant to bring people together. Violence has NO place in our country," Scalise, the House Majority Leader, said in a post on X.

International Reactions to the Incident

World leaders expressed relief that Trump, First Lady Melania and other guests were unharmed, emphasising that political violence has no place in a democracy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was relieved that President Trump, First Lady and Vice President Vance were safe and unharmed.

Modi said violence has no place in democracy and must be unequivocally condemned.

"Relieved to learn that President Trump, the First Lady and Vice President are safe and unharmed following the recent security incident at a Washington DC hotel. I extend my best wishes for their continued safety and well-being. Violence has no place in a democracy and must be unequivocally condemned," Modi said in a post on X.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who has had frequent run-ins with Trump, described the incident as a "disturbing event".

"Political violence has no place in any democracy, and my thoughts are with all those who have been shaken by this disturbing event," Carney said in a post on X.

"We send them our respect. Violence must never be the way," Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said.

Trump has survived two assassination attempts over the past two years  first at a presidential election campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, 2024, and later in Palm Beach, Florida, on September 15, 2024.