Rediff.com  » News » Worker from UP shot dead by terrorists in J-K's Pulwama

Worker from UP shot dead by terrorists in J-K's Pulwama

Source: PTI
October 30, 2023 14:15 IST
A worker from Uttar Pradesh, identified as Mukesh Singh, died of injuries after being shot at by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday, officials said.

Mukesh Singh was shot at in Rajpora area of Pulwama district around 12.45 pm, they said.

 

This was the second terror attack in the Kashmir Valley in the past 24 hours. Militants had shot at and critically injured a police officer in Eidgah area of Srinagar.

Inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani was shot thrice while he was playing cricket with locals at the Eidgah ground.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
