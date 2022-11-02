Won't represent Morbi bridge collapse accused: Lawyers' body

Two lawyers' bodies in Gujarat have decided that they will not represent the nine accused arrested over the bridge collapse in Morbi that killed 135 people.

IMAGE: Rescue operation underway after the collapse of a suspension bridge over the Machchhu river, in Morbi district. Photograph: PTI Photo

"Nine accused (of Oreva co.) in Morbi bridge bollapse have been arrested. Morbi Bar Association and Rajkot Bar Association have decided to not take their case and represent them. Both the Bar Associations have passed this resolution," AC Prajapati, senior advocate of Morbi Bar Association said.

The police had on Monday booked nine persons under Indian Penal Code section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court said it would list for hearing on November 14 a PIL seeking the constitution of a judicial commission to probe the Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat.

The more than a century-old bridge on the Machchu river in Morbi, located around 300 km from the state capital Gandhinagar, had reopened five days ago after extensive repairs and renovation.

It was crammed with people when it collapsed around 6.30 pm on October 30.