Rediff.com  » News » SEE: Horrific moment when Gujarat bridge collapsed

SEE: Horrific moment when Gujarat bridge collapsed

Last updated on: October 31, 2022 15:24 IST
As the rescue operation in the Morbi suspension bridge collapse incident is still underway, the CCTV footage has captured the moment when the British-era bridge caved in into the the Machchhu river.

According to media reports, around 500 people, including women and children, were on the suspension bridge when the cables supporting it snapped.

At least 134 people died and several eared missing after the bridge collapsed around 6.30 pm on Sunday.

 

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

Video: Many fall into river after Morbi bridge collapse

AGENCIES
 
