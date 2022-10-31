SEE: Horrific moment when Gujarat bridge collapsed

As the rescue operation in the Morbi suspension bridge collapse incident is still underway, the CCTV footage has captured the moment when the British-era bridge caved in into the the Machchhu river.

According to media reports, around 500 people, including women and children, were on the suspension bridge when the cables supporting it snapped.

At least 134 people died and several eared missing after the bridge collapsed around 6.30 pm on Sunday.

Video: Many fall into river after Morbi bridge collapse