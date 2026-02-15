Women's cash scheme alone won't win polls: Cong leader takes swipe at DMK

A Congress leader is targeting DMK's flagship women's assistance scheme in Tamil Nadu amid power-sharing tensions between the two INDIA bloc allies

IMAGE: Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in conversation with INDIA bloc leaders Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, August 27, 2025. Photograph: AICC/ANI Photo

Key Points Chakravarty points out that many similar welfare schemes have failed to secure electoral wins for ruling parties in recent years.

Chief Minister M K Stalin defends the scheme, alleging a conspiracy to halt the welfare initiative and highlighting its positive impact on beneficiaries.

The DMK government has deposited Rs 5,000 to women beneficiaries of the 'Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai' scheme.

Chakravarty's comments follow reports of tension between DMK and Congress regarding power-sharing.

Senior Congress functionary Praveen Chakravarty on Sunday took a swipe at the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's flagship women's assistance scheme, saying that although a welcome initiative, it would be "superstitious" to believe that it alone would ensure electoral success.

He said five out of nine political parties, while in government, that had announced similar initiatives had lost the polls in the last three years. This includes Congress and YSRCP in Telangana.

Chakravarty is chairman, Professionals' Congress & Data Analytics and his comments came days after Chief Minister M K Stalin announced the government depositing Rs 5,000 to women beneficiaries of the 'Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai' scheme.

"The Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme is a very good welfare initiative; laudable that it has been implemented. But it is superstitious to believe that it alone will ensure electoral success," Chakravarty said in a social media post.

"In the last three years, only four out of nine governments in big states that announced such schemes won," he said.

Chakravarty also shared information on the political parties that had lost, and it included the Congress, with its "Mehangai Rahat" and "Griha Lakshmi Yojana," in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, respectively. The party had lost in 2023 elections in both the states.

Stalin had on Saturday said his decision to credit Rs 5,000 each to 1.31 crore women beneficiaries of the government scheme "surprised" the people and "shocked the enemies" who sought to halt the welfare initiative.

He had alleged a conspiracy by political adversaries to freeze the Kalaignar Women's Entitlement scheme, which provides a monthly grant of Rs 1,000 to women heads of families holding ration cards.

"We have thwarted the attempt to freeze the scheme, citing the upcoming Assembly election. Will I allow it to be stopped? That's why I gave a surprise to the people and a shock to the enemies. That is Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin's style," he said, a day after announcing that his government had deposited Rs 5,000 each to 1.31 crore women beneficiaries across the state.

The government had distributed three months' aid of Rs 3,000 (Rs 1,000 per month), besides providing another Rs 2,000 to each of the beneficiaries to meet their expenses during summer.

Chakravarty's swipe came in response to a news report featuring senior DMK leader R S Bharathi, who asserted that nobody would talk about the power-sharing issue after the government disbursed Rs 5,000 and CM Stalin having made it clear that accommodating allies in the cabinet was not possible.

Power-sharing issue has become a thorn in long-time allies DMK and Congress' ties with a section of leaders in the national party openly advocating for it.