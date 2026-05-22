Police Accused Of Harassment In Etah Scooter Incident

An investigation is underway after two women in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, reported being chased and threatened by police officers while riding a scooter, an incident captured in a viral video.

Key Points Two women in Etah, UP, allege police chased and threatened them.

The women claim the police car hit their scooter.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Police have launched an investigation into the alleged harassment.

Two women riding a scooter were allegedly chased and threatened by policemen in a car here, an officer said.

The incident occurred in the Kotwali Nagar area on Thursday evening. A video of the altercation later went viral on social media.

Allegations Of Police Misconduct

The women alleged that the car occupants, who identified themselves as police, chased them, hit their scooter and gave them threats.

Etah Kotwali Police Station SHO Prempal Singh said the matter was under investigation.

Additional Superintendent of Police Shwetabh Pandey said, "No complaint has been filed by the women. The video is being looked into."