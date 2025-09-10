HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Woman with postpartum psychosis puts 15-day-old baby in fridge

Woman with postpartum psychosis puts 15-day-old baby in fridge

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read
September 10, 2025 14:25 IST

A 23-year-old woman suffering from postpartum psychosis allegedly placed her 15-day-old baby inside a refrigerator in Karula area of Moradabad.

Image used for representational purposes only. Photograph: Courtesy Pixabay

The incident took place last Friday when the woman, who had recently given birth to a baby boy, reportedly put the infant in the refrigerator and went to sleep.

Hearing the baby's cries, the grandmother rushed to the kitchen, found the child inside the refrigerator and rescued him. The baby was immediately taken to a doctor who confirmed that he was stable, family members said.

 

The identity of woman was not disclosed by the hospital.

The family said they initially believed the woman was under the influence of "evil forces" and attempted traditional rituals.

When her condition did not improve, she was taken to Archna Raj Psychiatry and De-Addiction Centre, where psychiatrist Dr Kartikeya Gupta diagnosed her with postpartum psychosis.

She is now undergoing counselling and treatment, a doctor said.

Postpartum psychosis is a serious and rare mental health emergency that occurs after childbirth. The affected person might experience symptoms like hallucinations, delusions, and confusion.

According to psychiatrist Dr Meghna Gupta, postpartum depression and psychosis occur when women are neglected after childbirth and do not receive adequate emotional support.

This can cause severe mood swings and, in extreme cases, abnormal behaviour.

"In such cases, patients should be taken to a psychiatrist for proper treatment instead of relying on superstitions," Dr Gupta added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
