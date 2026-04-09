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Telangana Woman Allegedly Tied to Tree Over Husband's Debt

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 09, 2026 19:12 IST

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A woman in Telangana was allegedly tied to a tree over a money dispute involving her husband, sparking a police investigation into the incident.

Key Points

  • A woman in Telangana was allegedly tied to a tree by five people over a financial dispute.
  • The woman, an Anganwadi teacher, reported that the accused claimed her husband owed them money.
  • The individuals allegedly tied her up after she said she would discuss the matter with her husband.
  • Village elders intervened, leading to her release.
  • Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident in Sangareddy district, Telangana.

A woman has allegedly been tied to a tree at a village in Sangareddy district of Telangana by five persons over a money dispute, police said on Thursday.

The woman, who works as an Anganwadi teacher, stated in her police complaint filed on Wednesday that the accused persons on the previous day told her that her husband owed them money, they added.

 

They demanded that the money be returned to them. She replied that she would speak to her husband about the matter, police said.

However, accusing the woman and her husband of not returning money, the five people tied her to a tree with a rope. She was freed later following the intervention of some village elders.

A case was registered based on the complaint, and further investigation was underway, police added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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