HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Woman Tied To Tree In Naidu's Kuppam

Woman Tied To Tree In Naidu's Kuppam

By SYED FIRDAUS ASHRAF
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 18, 2025 16:02 IST

x

A Dalit woman was tied to a tree in Kuppam, Andhra Pradesh, by moneylenders when she could not repay a loan.

Video and photographs of the incident have gone viral. Photograph: Kind courtesy TribalArmy/X
 

Sirisha was tied to a tree and allegedly beaten by moneylender Munikannappa and others after her husband failed to repay a loan of Rs 80,000 taken three years ago.

The incident happened on Monday, June 16, 2025, at Narayanapuram village under the Kuppam municipal limits.

Kuppam is represented in the Andhra Pradesh assembly by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu himself.

The villagers shot a video of the incident which soon went viral, causing huge embarrassment to Andhra Pradesh's ruling Telugu Desam Party.

In the video the woman can be seen being tied to a tree by the moneylender even as her child can be heard crying in the background.

Photographs of the incident available online show a boy with a schoolbag sitting next to her, while the mother is seen holding a cellphone.

After the video was posted, the Kuppam police swung into action, freed the woman, arrested four persons and registered a case of attempt to murder.

The Opposition Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party did not miss the chance to highlight the incident.

Posting the video on its X handle, the YSR-Congress said, 'Such incidents were happening in Andhra state right under the nose of the government as the incident happened in the constituency of N Chandrababu Naidu.'

Stung by the criticism, Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh responded on X, 'The incident of a woman being tied to a tree and treated inhumanly in Narayanapuram, Kuppam mandal, for not paying off a loan, has left me deeply saddened. The government takes such acts seriously.'

'Those responsible for this incident have already been arrested,' added Lokesh, who is also the TDP's general secretary and Chandrababu Naidu's only child.

'The coalition government gives the highest priority to women's safety. Anyone who engages in such actions will be severely punished.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SYED FIRDAUS ASHRAF / Rediff.com
Share:

RELATED STORIES

What Does Lokesh Want From Satya Nadella?
What Does Lokesh Want From Satya Nadella?
What's Chandrababu Naidu Praying For?
What's Chandrababu Naidu Praying For?
Chandrababu's Grandson Sets World Record
Chandrababu's Grandson Sets World Record
How Naidu Celebrated Grandson's Birthday
How Naidu Celebrated Grandson's Birthday
Naidu At Helm, Amaravati Comes Alive
Naidu At Helm, Amaravati Comes Alive

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Of Bombay's Oldest Restaurants

webstory image 2

Top 10 Pritam Soundtracks

webstory image 3

Bollywood's 10 Incredible Coaches

VIDEOS

Video: Lone survivor attends brother's cremation3:19

Video: Lone survivor attends brother's cremation

Canada PM asked if Nijjar murder came up in meeting with Modi, His reply was- - -0:45

Canada PM asked if Nijjar murder came up in meeting with...

Modi's 'Twitter' joke to Macron at G7 Summit goes Viral - Watch the candid moment1:33

Modi's 'Twitter' joke to Macron at G7 Summit goes Viral -...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD