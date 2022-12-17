News
Delhi man throws 2-year-old son from 1st floor after fight with wife

Delhi man throws 2-year-old son from 1st floor after fight with wife

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 17, 2022 14:51 IST
Following a spat with his wife, a 30-year-old man allegedly threw his two-year-old son from the first-floor terrace of a building in southeast Delhi's Kalkaji area under the influence of alcohol and then jumped off it, police said on Saturday.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Both Man Singh and his son were injured in the incident and are undergoing treatment at a hospital, they said.

Police said the incident took place around 10:30 pm on Friday.

 

The man's wife, Pooja, has alleged that they shared a strained relationship and she was living with her grandmother along with her son, police officials said.

She said her husband arrived at her residence around 7 pm in an inebriated state and picked a fight with her, they added.

Following the fight, the man took the child to the first-floor terrace and flung him to the ground from a height of around 21 feet. He himself jumped off the terrace after that, a senior police officer said.

A case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and a probe launched, the police said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
