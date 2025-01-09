HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Pune man stabs female colleague to death in office parking lot

Pune man stabs female colleague to death in office parking lot

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
1 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: January 09, 2025 18:56 IST

x

In a horrific incident, a woman was stabbed to death by her colleague in broad day light in Pune.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: Niek Verlaan/Pixabay.com

According to media reports, Shubhada Shankar Kodare, a 28-year-old accountant at WNS Global Services, was fatally attacked by her colleague Krishna Kanaujia in the office parking area on January 7.

As per the accused, the victim had borrowed Rs 4 lakh from him and she couldn't return it.

 

When Krishna asked for the money from the victim, a heated argument ensued and then he stabbed her multiple times.

The brutal act was captured on a camera which has since gone viral on social media.

Krishna has been arrested and remains in police custody.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Navi Mumbai man arrested 33 years after wife's murder
Navi Mumbai man arrested 33 years after wife's murder
Ladakh cops solve 26-yr-old quadruple murder; 3 held
Ladakh cops solve 26-yr-old quadruple murder; 3 held
How tailor's tag helped cops crack mystery murder
How tailor's tag helped cops crack mystery murder
Man who killed family searched 'murder methods'
Man who killed family searched 'murder methods'
'It's Cold-Blooded Murder'
'It's Cold-Blooded Murder'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5 Tasty Broccoli Recipes To Try Now

webstory image 2

13 Least Explored Places In India

webstory image 3

Fridges Are Not ONLY For Food!

VIDEOS

Uorfi Javed's new look steals the show!1:09

Uorfi Javed's new look steals the show!

BJP holds party meeting in Delhi ahead of Assembly polls1:22

BJP holds party meeting in Delhi ahead of Assembly polls

PM Modi inaugurates 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Bhubaneswar1:28

PM Modi inaugurates 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD