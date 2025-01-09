Pune man stabs female colleague to death in office parking lot

In a horrific incident, a woman was stabbed to death by her colleague in broad day light in Pune.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: Niek Verlaan/Pixabay.com

According to media reports, Shubhada Shankar Kodare, a 28-year-old accountant at WNS Global Services, was fatally attacked by her colleague Krishna Kanaujia in the office parking area on January 7.

As per the accused, the victim had borrowed Rs 4 lakh from him and she couldn't return it.

When Krishna asked for the money from the victim, a heated argument ensued and then he stabbed her multiple times.

The brutal act was captured on a camera which has since gone viral on social media.

Krishna has been arrested and remains in police custody.