Teen stabs man after scuffle over 4th seat on Mumbai local train

A 16-year-old boy allegedly stabbed a man to death at a railway station after the latter quarrelled with him over a seat in a local train here, police said on Friday.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Kurla railway police on Wednesday detained the teenager and arrested his elder brother in connection with the attack that took place at the Central Railway's Ghatkopar station on November 15, an official said.

According to the police, the victim, Ankush Bhagwan Bhalerao, boarded a Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-bound fast train from Titwala on November 14.

During the journey, a heated argument broke out between Ankush and the minor over a seat, and he slapped the boy.

Ankush took the same train to Ghatkopar the next morning and was walking on platform no. 4 when the teen attacked him with a knife. He sustained severe injuries and was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Based on the CCTV footage from the station, the police detained the minor and arrested his brother, who helped him conceal evidence, the official said.

During interrogation, the minor confessed to the murder, revealing he hid the knife on the roof of his house and cut his hair to avoid being recognised, he said, adding that the teen has been sent to a juvenile detention centre.