News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 17 arrested with AK-47s, machine gun over US gurdwara shootings

17 arrested with AK-47s, machine gun over US gurdwara shootings

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 18, 2023 10:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Police in California have arrested 17 people in connection with a series of shootings in Gurdwaras in Stockton, Sacramento and other locations and seized weapons such as AK-47, handguns, and at least one machine gun in a series of raids carried out over 20 places, the State Attorney General said Monday.

The 17 felony arrests, mostly members of the local Sikh community, were made during a large-scale operation with agents executing search warrants at 20 locations in Northern California on Sunday according to an announcement made by California Attorney General Rob Bonta, Yuba City Police Chief Brian Baker, and Sutter County District Attorney Jennifer Dupré.

At a news conference Dupré said, two of the people arrested are mafia members who are "wanted on a number of murders" in India.

The arrested members, said California Attorney General, are part of rival criminal syndicates who are alleged to be responsible for numerous violent crimes and shootings, including five attempted murders, in Sutter, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Solano, Yolo, and Merced counties.

 

Members of these groups were allegedly involved in a mass shooting at a Stockton Sikh temple which took place on August 27, 2022, and a shooting at a Sacramento Sikh temple on March 23, 2023.

During the investigation, law enforcement was able to prevent two additional shootings from occurring, a press release said.

"Today, California is safer thanks to collaboration, determination, and swift action by DOJ agents and our law enforcement partners in Sutter County," said California Attorney General Rob Bonta.

"No family should ever have to worry about drive-by shootings or other forms of gun violence in the neighbourhoods where their children live and play. As a result of this joint law enforcement effort, we're taking guns off the street and putting suspected gang members and their associates behind bars," he said.

"An investigation of this magnitude requires a tremendous amount of time and effort, and especially a lot of personnel," said Sutter County District Attorney General Jennifer Dupré.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'There aren't many takers for Khalistan now'
'There aren't many takers for Khalistan now'
Khalistani protestors attack Indian embassy in London
Khalistani protestors attack Indian embassy in London
Pro-Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice banned
Pro-Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice banned
Nushrratt-Sreenivas Ready For Chatrapathi
Nushrratt-Sreenivas Ready For Chatrapathi
'It was Maulana Azad who set up IITs'
'It was Maulana Azad who set up IITs'
Modi's New Target: Digital Media
Modi's New Target: Digital Media
Salman Khan's Most Iconic Style Mantras
Salman Khan's Most Iconic Style Mantras
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

US cops foil Khalistan backers' bid to attack mission

US cops foil Khalistan backers' bid to attack mission

'Khalistanis are a microscopic minority in Punjab'

'Khalistanis are a microscopic minority in Punjab'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances