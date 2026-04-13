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Chhattisgarh Encounter: Woman Naxalite Killed in Kanker District

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 13, 2026 08:06 IST

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A woman Naxalite was killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district during an anti-Naxalite operation, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat Maoist insurgency.

Key Points

  • A woman Naxalite was killed in an encounter with security personnel in Kanker district, Chhattisgarh.
  • The encounter occurred during an anti-Naxalite operation in a forested area.
  • The deceased Naxalite has been identified as Rupi, a member of the Maoists' Partapur area committee.
  • The operation is ongoing, and further details are awaited regarding the security situation in the region.

A woman Naxalite was killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Monday, police said.

The face-off comes 12 days after the government declared Chhattisgarh free of armed Maoists on March 31.

 

The exchange of fire took place in a forested area under the Chhote Bethiya police station limits in the morning, when a team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, a senior police official said.

"So far, the body of a woman Naxalite along with a weapon has been recovered from the spot," he said.

The deceased cadre has been identified as Rupi, a member of the Maoists' Partapur area committee, the official said.

The operation was still underway in the area, and further details were awaited, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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