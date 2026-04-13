Chhattisgarh Encounter: Woman Naxalite Killed in Kanker District

A woman Naxalite was killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district during an anti-Naxalite operation, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat Maoist insurgency.

Key Points A woman Naxalite was killed in an encounter with security personnel in Kanker district, Chhattisgarh.

The encounter occurred during an anti-Naxalite operation in a forested area.

The deceased Naxalite has been identified as Rupi, a member of the Maoists' Partapur area committee.

The operation is ongoing, and further details are awaited regarding the security situation in the region.

A woman Naxalite was killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Monday, police said.

The face-off comes 12 days after the government declared Chhattisgarh free of armed Maoists on March 31.

The exchange of fire took place in a forested area under the Chhote Bethiya police station limits in the morning, when a team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, a senior police official said.

"So far, the body of a woman Naxalite along with a weapon has been recovered from the spot," he said.

The deceased cadre has been identified as Rupi, a member of the Maoists' Partapur area committee, the official said.

The operation was still underway in the area, and further details were awaited, he added.