Naxalite Killed in Chhattisgarh Encounter Before Deadline to Eliminate Maoism

A Naxalite was killed in Sukma, Chhattisgarh, in an encounter with security forces, intensifying efforts to eliminate Maoism before the government's deadline.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A Naxalite was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Sukma district, Chhattisgarh.

The encounter occurred during an anti-Naxal operation in the Polampalli police station area.

The incident took place two days before the Centre's March 31 deadline to eliminate Maoism.

At least 27 Maoists have been killed in Chhattisgarh this year in separate encounters.

Security forces killed 285 Maoists in encounters across the state last year.

A Naxalite was killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Sunday, two days before the Centre's March 31 deadline to eliminate Maoism from the country, police said.

The gunfight occurred in the forest under the Polampalli police station area, where a team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxal operation, Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan said.

One Naxalite has died, and a search operation is underway in the area, he added.

Context of the Sukma Encounter

The encounter comes just two days ahead of the March 31 deadline set by the Centre to eliminate armed Naxalism from the country.

Recent Anti-Maoist Operations in Chhattisgarh

With this incident, at least 27 Maoists have been killed in separate encounters in Chhattisgarh so far this year. On January 3, 14 Maoists were killed in two encounters in the Bastar region, which includes seven districts.

Last year, security forces killed a total of 285 Maoists in encounters across the state.