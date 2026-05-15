Thane Woman Arrested In Lover's 'Blue Drum' Murder Case

In a chilling echo of the Meerut 'blue drum' murder case, a woman in Thane has been arrested for allegedly killing her lover and concealing his body in a similar manner.

Photograph: X

Key Points A woman in Thane has been arrested for allegedly murdering her lover and disposing of his body in a 'blue drum'.

The murder echoes a similar 'blue drum' case in Meerut from March 2025.

The victim, a 24-year-old civil engineer, was murdered after a failed extortion attempt.

The accused lured the victim to a secluded spot, beat him to death, and stuffed his body in a drum.

Police have arrested the woman and her brother, while her husband and an associate are still at large.

In a throwback to the sensational Meerut 'blue drum' murder case of March 2025, a woman was arrested in Mumbra in Thane district for allegedly killing her lover with the help of her kin and then stuffing his body in the same kind of storage container and throwing it in a 'nullah'.

The Meerut case, involving the murder of merchant navy personnel Saurabh Rajput by his wife Muskaan Rajput and her lover Sahil Shukla, had stunned the nation with its gory details, including the dismemberment of the victim and stuffing of his body parts in a blue drum that was sealed with concrete.

Thane Police Solve Murder Case

More than a month after a 24-year-old civil engineer was found murdered, with his body stuffed in a blue drum and thrown into a nullah in Vasai in Palghar district, Thane police on Friday said it had solved the case, leading to the arrest of a nurse and her brother.

The murder of Arbaz Khan was the fallout of a failed extortion bid, the Mumbra police station official added.

Details of the Crime

"The probe began after Khan, employed with a private firm in Dombivali here, went missing on April 3 while proceeding to Dadar in Mumbai to collect a work-related payment and his father lodged a complaint with police. The analysis of his call records led to nurse Mehjabin Sheikh, with whom he was in a relationship," the official said.

As per technical analysis of his mobile phone, Khan's last location was traced to Vasai, and it was found that Mehjabin was also in the same area around that time, he said.

Khan's body was found in a decomposed state at Virar Phata along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway in Palghar district on April 5, the official said.

Extortion Motive and Arrests

"Mehjabin had loaned Khan some money and she wanted it back. With the intention of extorting money from him, the accused, comprising Mehjabin and her kin, lured him to a secluded spot in Vasai. His hands and legs were tied and he was beaten to death with PVC pipes," the official said.

The accused then stuffed Khan's body in a drum, which was dumped in a nullah there, the official added.

Mehjabin and her brother Tariq Sheikh were arrested on May 7, while her husband Hassan and an associate, identified as Mujazzam Talib Khan, are on the run, Mumbra police station senior inspector Anil Shinde informed.