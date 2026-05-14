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Woman gang-raped inside sleeper bus in Delhi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

May 14, 2026 10:23 IST

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The two accused have been arrested in connection with the incident that took place on May 12, the sources said.

Woman gang-raped inside sleeper bus in Delhi

IMAGE: The bus in which the incident took place has been seized by the Delhi police. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points

  • Woman gang-raped inside a sleeper bus in Delhi.
  • The driver and the conductor have been arrested for the crime.
  • The Delhi police have launched an investigating into the incident.
  • The bus has been seized.

A woman was allegedly raped by the driver and the conductor of a sleeper bus inside the vehicle in Delhi, police sources said on Thursday. 

The two accused have been arrested in connection with the incident that took place on May 12, the sources said.

 

Based on the woman's statement, a first information report (FIR) has been registered and an investigation has been launched into the matter.

The bus has been seized by police, a source said.

Further details are awaited.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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