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Teenage Girl Gives Birth After Alleged Amritsar Rape

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 23, 2026 23:13 IST

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A 15-year-old girl's delivery in Jalandhar has led to the filing of a Zero FIR for an alleged rape in Amritsar, highlighting the critical issue of child sexual abuse and legal recourse under the POCSO Act.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A 15-year-old girl in Jalandhar delivered a baby after allegedly being raped in Amritsar.
  • The victim, a class 9 student, had been living with her aunt in Jalandhar for the past seven months.
  • Police have registered a Zero FIR in the case, as the alleged rape occurred in Amritsar.
  • The accused, a 16-year-old boy, has been booked under the POCSO Act and the BNS.
  • The girl revealed the alleged rape after experiencing severe abdominal pain and discovering her pregnancy.

A 15-year-old girl has delivered a baby in Jalandhar, months after she was allegedly raped by a boy in Amritsar, police said on Thursday.

The class 9 student has been living with her aunt in Jalandhar for the past seven months, said the aunt who filed the complaint of rape to the police.

 

Zero FIR Filed in Alleged Rape Case

When contacted over phone on Thursday, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Phillaur, Bharat Masih said, "We have registered a Zero FIR in the matter as the alleged rape took place in Amritsar.." He said the accused is aged 16 years old.

The victim's aunt said in her complaint that a month and a half back, the teenager complained of abdominal pain, due to which, she was taken for a checkup to a private doctor in Jalandhar's Nurmahal. The doctor prescribed some medicines, she said.

Discovery of Pregnancy and Subsequent Birth

On April 19, the girl complained of severe abdominal pain, after which she took the teenager to a private hospital in Phillaur in Jalandhar. The doctor there referred the girl to another hospital, where she was told that she was pregnant.

Later, she gave birth to a baby in the hospital. When the girl's aunt asked her about her pregnancy, she said that a boy in Amritsar who lived in her locality had raped her, the complainant said.

Accused Booked Under POCSO Act

A police station under Jalandhar Rural police jurisdiction has registered a Zero FIR in the matter and the boy has been booked under relevant provisions of the POCSO Act and the BNS on April 20, police said.

A Zero FIR is an FIR that can be filed in any police station, irrespective of place of incident/jurisdiction and the same can be later transferred to the appropriate police station.

A Zero FIR allows a victim to file a police report at any station, regardless of where the incident occurred, ensuring immediate action. This mechanism is particularly important in cases like this, where the crime occurred in a different jurisdiction from where the victim currently resides. The POCSO Act aims to protect children from sexual offences and ensure justice for survivors.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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