Woman gang-raped in Army's firing range area in MP

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped by two unidentified men at an Army firing range near Mhow in Indore district. A manhunt has been launched to trace the absconding accused.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped by two men in a firing range of the Army in Madhya Pradesh.

The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon at the Berchha field firing range near Mhow.

A case has been registered at Badgonda police station based on the survivor’s complaint.

The two accused, aged around 25–35 years, are on the run; police have launched a search operation.

Police said the area is a dense forest with no CCTV coverage; informers have been activated to identify the suspects.

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped by two men in a firing range of the Army near Mhow in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, a police official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place late afternoon on Tuesday at the Berchha field firing range, he said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the rape survivor, a case has been registered against two persons at the Badgonda police station.

The accused duo is absconding and a search operation is underway to trace them, the official said.

Manhunt launched for suspects

Talking to PTI, Indore Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Yangchen Dolkar Bhutia said, "We have registered a case and are investigating it from all angles. We have inspected the crime site and have searched for the probable routes using which the accused could have escaped. Till now, nothing concrete has been found in the case."

"As per the statement given by the victim, the accused were in the age group of 25 to 35. Since it is a deep forest area, no CCTV cameras are installed there," he said.

"We have activated our informers' network in the area and investigation is going on to ascertain the identities of the accused," the SP added.

Badgonda station house officer (SHO) Prakash Waskale said the Berchha field firing range belongs to the army, which deploys its personnel there only when firing practice is underway.

At present, firing is not scheduled to be held there, he said.