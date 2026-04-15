HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Woman gang-raped in Army's firing range area in MP

Woman gang-raped in Army's firing range area in MP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 15, 2026 18:17 IST

x

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped by two unidentified men at an Army firing range near Mhow in Indore district. A manhunt has been launched to trace the absconding accused.

Woman gang-raped in Army's firing range area

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped by two men in a firing range of the Army in Madhya Pradesh.
  • The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon at the Berchha field firing range near Mhow.
  • A case has been registered at Badgonda police station based on the survivor’s complaint.
  • The two accused, aged around 25–35 years, are on the run; police have launched a search operation.
  • Police said the area is a dense forest with no CCTV coverage; informers have been activated to identify the suspects.

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped by two men in a firing range of the Army near Mhow in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, a police official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place late afternoon on Tuesday at the Berchha field firing range, he said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the rape survivor, a case has been registered against two persons at the Badgonda police station.

 

The accused duo is absconding and a search operation is underway to trace them, the official said.

Manhunt launched for suspects

Talking to PTI, Indore Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Yangchen Dolkar Bhutia said, "We have registered a case and are investigating it from all angles. We have inspected the crime site and have searched for the probable routes using which the accused could have escaped. Till now, nothing concrete has been found in the case."

"As per the statement given by the victim, the accused were in the age group of 25 to 35. Since it is a deep forest area, no CCTV cameras are installed there," he said.

"We have activated our informers' network in the area and investigation is going on to ascertain the identities of the accused," the SP added.

Badgonda station house officer (SHO) Prakash Waskale said the Berchha field firing range belongs to the army, which deploys its personnel there only when firing practice is underway.

At present, firing is not scheduled to be held there, he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Nepal woman searching for friend in Gurugram gang-raped
Nepal woman searching for friend in Gurugram gang-raped
Bulandshahr gang rape: Victims get security, cops says there are 6-7 more accused
Bulandshahr gang rape: Victims get security, cops says there are 6-7 more accused
Jharkhand: Techie out with boyfriend gang-raped
Jharkhand: Techie out with boyfriend gang-raped
Woman gang-raped in Telangana
Woman gang-raped in Telangana
Meitei women protest over gang rape of 37-yr-old
Meitei women protest over gang rape of 37-yr-old

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Celebrating Vishu 2026: 7 Unique Rituals To Know

webstory image 2

Jallianwala Bagh & 10 Freedom Movement Landmarks

webstory image 3

How India Cycles... Slice of Indian Life

VIDEOS

Gauahar Khan spotted with husband Zaid Darbar1:09

Gauahar Khan spotted with husband Zaid Darbar

Urvashi Dholakia's new look seen at Anita Hassanandani's birthday bash1:29

Urvashi Dholakia's new look seen at Anita Hassanandani's...

Soha Ali Khan & Kunal Khemu Steal the Show Together1:38

Soha Ali Khan & Kunal Khemu Steal the Show Together

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO