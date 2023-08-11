News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Meitei women protest over gang rape of 37-yr-old

Meitei women protest over gang rape of 37-yr-old

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 11, 2023 13:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Meira Paibis, a collective of Meitei women, on Friday staged sit-in demonstrations across five districts of Imphal Valley in protest against the alleged gang rape of a 37-year-old woman in Churachandpur on May 3, when the ongoing ethnic violence started.

IMAGE: Women belonging to the 'Meira Paibis' (a group representing Meitei Society) hold torches as they stage a demonstration demanding restoration of peace in violence-hit Manipur, on August 10, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

The survivor alleged she was gangraped by a group of men while fleeing her burning house in Khumujamba Leikai in Churachandpur, police said.

 

A first information report (FIR) was lodged with Bishnupur women police station on August 9 and the matter was later forwarded to Churachandpur police station for investigation, they said.

In protest against the incident, Meira Paibis staged sit-in demonstrations in Keisampat, Uripok and Singjamei areas in Imphal West district and Kongba and Khurai in Imphal East district.

Similar protests were also held in Bishnupur, Kakching and Thoubal districts.

Ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3 and has been continuing for the last three months, killing more than 160 people and leaving thousands homeless.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Assam Rifles is an excellent time tested force'
'Assam Rifles is an excellent time tested force'
'People have become insane. Hatred has taken over'
'People have become insane. Hatred has taken over'
'Both groups are armed, with weapons they have looted'
'Both groups are armed, with weapons they have looted'
Colgate-Palmolive stock likely to trend higher
Colgate-Palmolive stock likely to trend higher
Team India Touches Down In US
Team India Touches Down In US
Heart Of Stone Review
Heart Of Stone Review
Gadar 2 Review
Gadar 2 Review
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'They will kill us, lynch us'

'They will kill us, lynch us'

Anarchy In Manipur: Modi Missing Big Picture

Anarchy In Manipur: Modi Missing Big Picture

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances