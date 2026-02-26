HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Woman Duped of Rs 4.56 Lakh in Job Promise Scam

Woman Duped of Rs 4.56 Lakh in Job Promise Scam

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
February 26, 2026 19:02 IST

A woman in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh, fell victim to a job scam, losing Rs 4.56 lakh to a man posing as a PWD engineer who promised a government job.

Key Points

  • A woman in Bilaspur was allegedly duped of Rs 4.56 lakh by a man posing as a PWD engineer.
  • The accused promised to secure a job for the woman's son in the Public Works Department.
  • The accused allegedly made excuses for two years and then refused to return the money.
  • Police have registered a case and are investigating the job scam in Bilaspur.

A woman was allegedly duped of Rs 4.56 lakh by a man posing as an engineer from the Public Works Department here, police said on Thursday.

The accused allegedly promised to secure a job in the department. According to a complaint lodged by Neeta Devi, a resident of Ghawandal village, she met the accused, Rakesh Kumar, in February 2024.

 

Kumar, a resident of Chopal in Shimla district, allegedly identified himself as Public Works Department (PWD) engineer and claimed that he could help her son get a job in the department

The complainant said the accused spent the next two years making excuses and did not provide her son a job. She further alleged that Kumar refused to return the money and stopped answering her phone calls.

The victim approached the police after suspecting fraud. Bilaspur SP Sandeep Dhawal said a case has been registered and a probe is on.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
