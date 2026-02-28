HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Woman Delivers Baby at Hospital Gate After Ambulance Driver Leaves Her

Woman Delivers Baby at Hospital Gate After Ambulance Driver Leaves Her

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read
Share:

February 28, 2026 19:28 IST

A pregnant woman was forced to deliver her baby at a hospital gate in Raisen after a Janani Express ambulance driver allegedly abandoned her, sparking an investigation into potential medical negligence.

Key Points

  • A woman delivered a baby at the gate of Raisen district hospital after being allegedly abandoned by a Janani Express ambulance driver.
  • The Janani Express Yojana is a government scheme providing free transport for pregnant women to health institutions.
  • Hospital staff assisted the mother and newborn after the delivery, and both are reported to be in stable condition.
  • The hospital civil surgeon plans to investigate the ambulance driver's actions and address the negligence with the ambulance service provider.

A 28-year-old woman delivered a baby girl at the main gate of the Raisen district hospital after a Janani Express ambulance driver allegedly dropped her outside and left in the wee hours, officials said on Saturday.

The "Janani Express Yojana" is a Central government-sponsored scheme which aims to provide free transport facilities for pregnant women to reach government health institutions for safe delivery.

 

According to officials, Munni Bai was shifted to the district hospital in a Janani Express vehicle on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. The driver dropped her at the hospital gate and left, they added.

"The woman's husband had gone inside the hospital to get registration done when she developed severe labour pain and delivered a baby girl at the hospital gate around 3.15 AM," officials said, adding that a video of the incident has gone viral.

Hospital staff reached the spot immediately after being alerted and shifted the mother and newborn inside the medical facility at around 3:20 AM. Their condition is stated to be stable, they said.

Officials said this was the third delivery of the woman, who has two daughters.

Investigation into Ambulance Service

District Hospital Civil Surgeon Dr Yashpal Balyan told PTI that it was the responsibility of the Janani Express driver to shift the pregnant woman inside the hospital and assist with registration.

He said the woman told authorities that she had repeatedly called the ambulance service, which arrived late, and the driver left her at the gate instead of ensuring her admission.

Dr Balyan said that he will write a letter to the private firm operating the ambulance service to take action against the driver.

Both the mother and the newborn are healthy and under observation, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Air Ambulance Crash: Kin rue lack of proper treatment in Ranchi
Air Ambulance Crash: Kin rue lack of proper treatment in Ranchi
Protest Turns Violent in Siliguri Over Assault of Pregnant Tribal Woman
Protest Turns Violent in Siliguri Over Assault of Pregnant Tribal Woman
Patna: Woman Dies in House Fire
Patna: Woman Dies in House Fire
UP delivery boy attempts suicide as cops seize bike
UP delivery boy attempts suicide as cops seize bike
Air ambulance with 7 onboard to Delhi from Ranchi crashes in Jharkhand
Air ambulance with 7 onboard to Delhi from Ranchi crashes in Jharkhand

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Of The Wealthiest Temples Of India

webstory image 2

8 Gorgeous Cities Built On Canals

webstory image 3

5 Revolutions That Overthrew Governments

VIDEOS

Malaika Slays in Relaxed Yet Glamorous Street Style0:34

Malaika Slays in Relaxed Yet Glamorous Street Style

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben shine in airport look1:12

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben shine in airport look

Watch: Israel releases first footage of strikes in Iran0:15

Watch: Israel releases first footage of strikes in Iran

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO