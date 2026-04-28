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Brave Woman Foils Jewellery Theft Attempt In Uttar Pradesh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 28, 2026 18:40 IST

In a display of remarkable courage, an 18-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh fought back against jewellery thieves, chasing and briefly overpowering one of them after they snatched gold ornaments from her family's shop.

Key Points

  • An 18-year-old woman bravely chased and briefly overpowered a thief who stole gold jewellery from her family's shop in Gola, Uttar Pradesh.
  • The incident, captured on CCTV, shows the woman catching and throwing the accused to the ground before he escaped with an accomplice.
  • The stolen jewellery is estimated to be worth around Rs 2.5 lakh, impacting the family's livelihood.
  • Police have registered a case and are examining CCTV footage to identify and apprehend the accused involved in the jewellery theft.

An 18-year-old woman chased and briefly overpowered a youth who snatched gold jewellery from her family's shop in the Gola area here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday and was captured on CCTV. The video was widely shared on social media, hailing the woman's bravery.

 

According to officials, two youths entered "Devansh Swarnkala Kendra" posing as customers and asked to see ornaments.

When shown gold earrings, one of them grabbed around 20 grams of jewellery and ran.

Woman's Brave Fight Against Thieves

Amrita Verma, 18, who was alone at the shop, chased them for nearly 100 metres. CCTV footage shows Amrita catching hold of one accused and throwing him to the ground.

A scuffle followed, during which she suffered a minor injury on her hand.

The accused, however, managed to escape and fled with the jewellery with his aide, who was waiting on a motorcycle nearby.

Family's Livelihood At Stake

Amrita, a BA second-year student, said, "This is our hard-earned livelihood. When they tried to snatch it, I decided to fight back despite getting injured." Shop owner Rakesh Verma said the stolen jewellery is worth around Rs 2.5 lakh.

Police Investigation Underway

SHO Rakesh Roshan Singh said, "Based on the complaint, a probe is underway and CCTV footage is being examined to identify the accused."

Additional SP South Dinesh Kumar Puri said, "A case has been registered under relevant sections of BNS, and efforts are on to trace the accused."

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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