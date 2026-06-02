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London Woman Charged With Murder After Body Found In Van

By Aditi Khanna
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 02, 2026 23:24 IST

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A London woman has been charged with murder and perverting the course of justice after a man's body was discovered in a van in Leicester, prompting a police investigation and public appeal for information.

Key Points

  • Harinder Kaur, 39, from Hounslow, London, has been charged with the murder of a man found in a van in Leicester.
  • Kaur is also charged with perverting the course of justice and will appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court.
  • The Metropolitan Police took over the investigation after the van was traced to a London address.
  • Police are appealing for information, including dashcam footage, of a white Ford Transit van travelling from London to Leicester.

A 39-year-old woman arrested in west London after a man's body was discovered in the back of a van in the city of Leicester was on Tuesday charged with his murder.

Murder Investigation Details

Harinder Kaur from Hounslow will appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court this week, also charged with perverting the course of justice. The Metropolitan Police had taken over the investigation after the van was found to be registered to a London address.

 

"The charges relate to the death of a man who was discovered in the back of a van in Garden Street, Leicester at 17:30hrs on Wednesday, 27 May," the Met Police said.

"The van was registered to an address in west London and on Friday, 29 March a 39-year-old woman was arrested in Hounslow. Work is ongoing to identify the man and inform his next-of-kin," the force said.

Police Appeal For Information

The police appealed to the public for relevant information, particularly doorbell or dashcam footage that may have captured a white Ford Transit van with the registration BF18 VNV travelling to Leicester from London.

"When officers forced entry to the van, the body of a man was found inside. Enquiries surrounding the circumstances of the man's death were undertaken by the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU), supported by officers from Leicestershire Police," the Leicestershire Police said in a statement last week.

Investigation Transferred To Met Police

Following a search at a property in Hounslow, west London, the "primacy for the investigation" was transferred to the Met Police.

Detectives launched an investigation after the body of a man was found in a van parked in Leicester city centre on May 27. Police were called to a car park by a member of the public reporting concern about the condition of the vehicle. When officers forced entry to the van, the body of the man was found inside.

After identifying the address of the "registered keeper" of the van, further enquiries led to the arrest of Kaur on suspicion of murder.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Aditi Khanna in London, UK
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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