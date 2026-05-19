Punjabi Singer's Body Found In Canal After Kidnapping

The body of Punjabi singer Inder Kaur was tragically discovered in a canal in Ludhiana after she went missing, sparking a kidnapping investigation.

Key Points Punjabi singer Inder Kaur, 29, was found dead in a Ludhiana canal after going missing.

Police suspect Sukhwinder Singh kidnapped Kaur, allegedly pressuring her to marry him.

Sukhwinder Singh has reportedly fled to Canada after allegedly orchestrating the crime.

Kaur's car was found in the Neelon canal, leading to the discovery of her body.

Two suspects, Pritam Singh and Karamjit Singh, have been arrested in connection with the Punjabi singer's death.

The body of a 29-year-old Punjabi singer, who went missing a few days earlier, was found in a canal in Ludhiana, police said on Tuesday.

Inder Kaur, alias aka Yashinder Kaur, a resident of Jamalpur in Ludhiana, had gone missing on May 13 when she left the house in her car, while her brother accused Sukhwinder Singh of the kidnapping.

Details of the Alleged Kidnapping

According to the victim's family, Sukhwinder pressured Kaur to marry despite him being married already.

The police suspect that Kaur already knew Sukhwinder, who hailed from Moga.

Investigation and Arrests

A police officer said Sukhwinder's father, Pritam Singh and his friend Karamjit Singh have been arrested in this case, while Sukhwinder fled to Canada after allegedly orchestrating the crime.

Kaur's car was found in Neelon canal on Sunday, while her body was found on Monday, the police said.

The body has been sent to Samrala Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Further investigation into the matter is underway, the police said.