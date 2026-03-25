Actress Claims Director Abused Her, Fears for Her Life

An Indian actress has made shocking allegations of abuse against a film director and claims she and her husband are facing death threats, prompting them to seek government protection.

Photograph: X

Key Points Indian actress accuses film director of inappropriate behaviour during her minor years and alleges her family silenced her.

The actress and her husband claim they are receiving death threats and seek protection from the central and state governments.

She alleges the director is unhappy with her interfaith marriage and is spreading false allegations against her husband.

The actress and her husband state they will commit suicide if separated or if government assistance is not provided.

The actress gained fame after a video of her selling garlands at a religious festival went viral.

The young woman who shot to fame during a religious festival in northern India last year, on Tuesday, alleged that the director of her first film touched her inappropriately several times when she was a minor, and when she told her family about it, they did not support her.

Breaking into tears while speaking at a press conference here, she said that she knows what she had undergone back then and demanded justice for herself.

"My family said that my first movie was coming out, so I should keep quiet. Did they want me to be raped just because it was my first movie? They said that the media would blame me if I spoke out," the woman, who had married a man from another religion, claimed.

She further claimed that she was going to commit suicide on that day, and if it were not for her husband, she would not be here now.

"He supported me. He told me to fight. He gave me life," she said.

She also accused the director of "misbehaving with and using" minor girls in the name of films.

The woman sought help from the Centre and the state governments of Kerala and Madhya Pradesh, claiming that she and her husband were receiving death threats.

The young woman, accompanied by her husband, told reporters here that her posters were being burnt and the couple were receiving death threats from people.

She also claimed that the director was speaking ill about her and that he won't make her a part of his films.

"Who wants to be a part of his films? He is such a bad and disgusting person. He misbehaves with minor girls in the name of films. I am even ashamed to utter his name," she alleged.

She also requested the central and Uttar Pradesh governments not to level wrong allegations against her husband regarding their marriage.

"We got married according to Hindu rites at a temple. Everyone in the country knows that. The director wishes that there should be terrorism and people should fight each other. He is calling our marriage a love jihad. I respect all religions.

"If any attempt is made to separate me from my husband, we will commit suicide. I cannot live without him. We love each other a lot," she said.

She also claimed that the director was unhappy with her marriage.

Her husband also alleged that the director was branding him a "terrorist".

"Just because I was born in a Muslim family, allegations are being levelled against me. They are trying to trap us and threatening to kill us," he alleged.

"Is it wrong to be in love?" they both asked.

The husband also claimed that he respects and believes in Sree Narayana Guru and that they got married in one of his temples.

The young woman, during the press conference, broke down and reiterated that she and her husband will commit suicide if the Centre and the state governments of Madhya Pradesh and Kerala do not help them.

The woman got married to her husband recently in Kerala, as her parents were against their relationship.

The couple had arrived in Thiruvananthapuram recently in connection with a film shoot.

With a captivating smile and beautiful eyes, the young woman shot to fame after a virtual content creator shared a video of her selling rudraksh garlands at the religious festival last year.