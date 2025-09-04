'It's Time We Purge This Filth'

'The fear of social stigma and career sabotage has kept a lid on the dark underbelly of many professions and unfortunately, the film industry has its skeletons too.'

'It's imperative we make our working environment safe and comfortable for women.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vivek Oberoi/Instagram

Vivek Oberoi does a recap of his life and career on his 49th birthday on September 3, and tells Subhash K Jha, "I have a beautiful wife, lovely children and the power to help those who are in need."

Vivek, you are an under-rated actor and a successful entrepreneur known for your charitable causes.

I don't like to talk about what I do with my money.

But yes, I believe that if God has given you wealth, it means He wants you to make good use of it.

I feel honoured that I've the opportunity to give back to people some of what they've given me.

You mean the love you got as an actor?

And the love I get now in my real-life roles beyond an actor.

I truly feel blessed. I have a beautiful wife, lovely children and the power to help those who are in need.

IMAGE: Vivek Oberoi with wife Priyanka Alva. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vivek Oberoi/Instagram

You've been working relentlessly to make this a better world for women and children.

Exploitation of any kind is a cancer to society.

People with power should use it to empower rather than exploit.

Artistic fraternities, just like any other institution, should have checks and balances.

I have been dedicated to the cause of women and girl child empowerment for 15 years.

It takes a lot of courage for these victims to speak up and we need to be sensitive to that.

The fear of social stigma and career sabotage has kept a lid on the dark underbelly of many professions and unfortunately, the film industry has its skeletons too.

It's imperative we purge this filth and make our working environment safe and comfortable for women.

IMAGE: Vivek Oberoi in Company.

I remember when you made your debut in Ram Gopal Varma's Company. I've never encountered such confidence in a newcomer within the film industry before. Where did it come from?

It just happened. I didn't do anything to get this attention.

I guess the general opinion about me in the industry was positive.

All I did was treat the opportunities that came to me with the respect and concentration they deserved.

How did you bag Company?

I first met Ramuji when he was casting for Jungle in November 1999.

He offered me a supporting role in Jungle which I declined, saying I was looking for bigger challenges from a director like him.

When he said there would be nothing more for the next year, I decided to give him a call after a year.

IMAGE: Manisha Koirala, Ajay Devgn and Vivek Oberoi in Company.

Saying no to Ram Gopal Varma must have taken guts?

The mutual friend who introduced us was aghast. How could I say no to Ram Gopal Varma when I had nothing else on my plate?!

My friend said Ramuji might be upset about my refusal. But I was sure that a man of his intelligence would see I had the right to reject a role just as he had the right to reject me for a role.

I told this friend not to worry, that I'd work hard for one year and return to Ramuji.

During that period, I didn't meet any producer or director.

I joined Kishore Namit Kapoor's acting academy, then went to New York for an acting course.

Back home, I trained myself in gymnastics, horse riding, etc.

I was also a professional dubbing artiste for six years.

I did radio plays and radio spots. I've dubbed English films in Hindi and vice versa.

I even dubbed for J D Chakravarthy in Satya in English.

But dubbing wasn't a career option. Acting was all I wanted to do.

I was never insecure about my future, and I have my parents to thank for that.

I had the home, opportunities and the support system to spend time grooming and improving myself.

Through my formative years, I worked towards my goal. I wanted to make myself a complete product.

IMAGE: Vivek Oberoi with Ram Gopal Varma during the promotion of Rakta Charitra. Photograph: Rediff Archives

Then what happened?

A year after Jungle, Dad (actor Suresh Oberoi) was shooting for Ramuji's Pyar Tune Kya Kiya. He took some casual photographs of mine to Ramuji for a role in Company.

Just the naturalness of the pictures clicked in Ramuji's mind and he said he wanted to see me.

Dad and he drove home immediately.

They came to my room, which was messy as usual.

I put on the audition tape for Ramuji.

More than nervous, I was dazed by the sheer suddenness of the moment.

Ramuji then asked my dad if he had any money on him. My dad took out a Rs 10 note.

Ramuji put it in my hand and said, 'I've signed you.'

The rest, as they say, was history?

I had a charmed career as an actor, and a terrific career as an entrepreneur.

I couldn't ask for more.