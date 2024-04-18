Protests Against Facebook For Hate Posts

A demonstration outside the Meta headquarters in London, April 17, 2024, for hate-inciting Facebook posts ahead of the Lok Sabha election in India.

IMAGE: An activist in a PPE suit holds up a placard that says it all. All photographs: Maja Smiejkowska/Reuters

IMAGE: Activists hold up banners that say, 'The Real Cost Of Facebook Monetizing Hate'.

IMAGE: Activists hold up telling banners about the 'Crime Against Democracy'.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com