Why Educated Muslim Youth Join Terror Modules

IMAGE: Jammu and Kashmir Police, UP ATS, and Lucknow Police personnel during a raid at the residence of Dr Shaheen Shahid in connection with the massive explosives haul in Faridabad, in Lucknow. Photograph: ANI Photo

The recent multi-state counter-terror operations that unearthed a network of radicalised doctors and other educated professionals mark a concerning shift in India's internal security landscape.

No longer restricted to fringe elements, radical Islamist recruitment is now penetrating the country's higher educational institutions, drawing in recruits equipped with specialised skills and social legitimacy.

These arrests are indicative of a deeper, more systemic pattern of radicalisation that is based on digital ecosystems, transnational jihad and covert peer networks -- posing a complex challenge for India's intelligence and law enforcement apparatus.

It has brought to light a worrying trend: a small but consequential section of highly educated, resource-rich Muslim youth are being radicalised and recruited into pan-India terror networks.

These networks exploit modern communications, campus spaces, professional credibility, and transnational radical Islamist ideologies to form 'white-collar' or tech-savvy terror modules that can target urban India.

Secret meetings and open deliberations indicative of an organised effort to radicalise highly educated Muslim youths is underway in some campuses across India.

No longer are recruitment efforts limited to marginalised or uneducated segments; terror modules are now enlisting well-qualified youth, including doctors, BTech graduates, PhD, and MBA degree holders.

While doctors employed at Faridabad's Al-Falah University have been linked to the terror module that carried out the explosion in Delhi's Red Fort area, similar cases of educated Muslim youth being radicalised have been reported in recent years, including from campuses such as the Aligarh Muslim University and Jamia Millia Islamia University.

In addition, few students from Kashmir University, IIT-Guwahati, NIT Nagpur, MSR Medical College (Bengaluru), as also engineering colleges in Hisar, Bengaluru, etc have also been part of recently neutralised terror modules across the country, as per investigations.

Investigations, during 2021-2024, have revealed that at least 38 educational institutions across the country, including 12 in Maharashtra, eight in Karnataka, three each in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, two each in West Bengal, Delhi and J&K, and others in Telangana, Rajasthan, Haryana, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu and Assam had come to notice, where educated Muslim youth were radicalised and became part of terror modules.

IMAGE: Police officers and forensic technicians work at the site of the blast in a Hyundai i20 car near Gate 1 of the Red Fort metro station in Delhi, November 10, 2025. Photograph: Reuters/ANI Photo

Drivers of Radicalisation

Investigation into recently neutralised terror modules has revealed that many of the suspects attributed the anti-CAA and NRC protests (2019-2020), Delhi riots (2020), hijab controversy (2022) in Karnataka, demolition of the Babri Masjid (1992) and recent communal flare-ups in many states to their radicalisation.

One of the primary drivers is the absence of an educational curriculum which promotes critical thinking, tolerance and inclusivity in the institutions under scrutiny.

Instead, religious discourses in a few minority institutions revolve around a perceived threat to Islam, alleged atrocities against Muslims, impact of CAA and NRC, narrow interpretations of religion and history, thereby promoting intolerance and extremism.

This is exacerbated by the influence of radical/fundamentalist elements within the educational system, including the presence of a radicalised faculty.

Perceived marginalisation and public debates over citizenship are creating a grievance narrative among highly educated Muslim youth.

Such narratives are often amplified by high-profile incidents, political rhetoric and social media.

Furthermore, educated Muslim youth who face career frustrations are vulnerable to radical Islamic ideology that reframes frustration as moral or collective failure.

Ongoing conflicts (e.g., in Kashmir, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Palestine, Iraq, etc) and the salience of global Islamist causes give recruits a sense of participation in a larger ideological struggle.

Pakistan-based terrorist organisations and transnational jihadist narratives remain vectors for influence, whether directly (operational links) or indirectly (propaganda).

Recent investigations into terror modules have explored such links between domestic arrests and Pakistan-based terror groups.

IMAGE: Delhi police personnel conduct an investigation at the site of the car blast near the Red Fort. Photograph: ANI Photo

Online platforms, encrypted messaging apps and social media algorithms allow rapid dissemination of radical Islamic narratives, micro-targeting of sympathisers, and trans-state coordination.

Tech literacy among highly educated Muslim youth makes them both consumers and producers of tailored radical propaganda.

Analysis of approximately 110 Interrogation Reports of terror suspects, arrested during 2021-2024, indicates that social media is being extensively used by radical Islamist and terrorist groups to propagate puritanical Islam and exhort Muslim youths in India to follow a rigid, anti-modern, anti-democratic and anti-secular way of life as interpreted by Salafi ideologues with selective justifications from the Quran and Hadith.

Radicalised Muslim youth are being motivated to 'defend' Islam and they are being exhorted to be ready to sacrifice themselves for anything that they consider is against Islam.

As per disclosures of those arrested, peer pressure and poor academic performance led few Muslim students to seek refuge in religious activities which also propelled them towards online radical elements.

These radical elements motivated them with jihadi literature and videos of radical preachers such as Zakir Naik to further radicalise them.

For instance, Syed Ahmed (Aliah University, Kolkata) (external link), AMU alumni Harris Farooqui (external link) and Tauseef Ali Farooqui (IIT Guwahati) (external link) were radicalised online, when they tried to seek religious refuge due to depression and poor academic performance.

IMAGE: Rapid Action Force personnel stand guard at the Red Fort car blast site, November 12, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Radicals Gaining Foothold on Campuses

Many radical Islamic groups are making conscious efforts to infiltrate higher educational institutions.

Their modus operandi focuses on exploiting vulnerabilities of students through propaganda, including social media, to spread their ideology and attract followers.

Debates, study circles, clubs and student politics are exploited by such groups.

Their narrative lays emphasis on the exclusivity and supremacy of Islam, and its affiliation with the global Muslim Ummah.

Radical organisations like the outlawed Popular Front of India (PFI), Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT), Wahadat-e-Islami (WeI, front organisation of banned SIMI), Islamic Youth Federation and their affiliates have made inroads into campuses across the country to radicalise Muslim students.

Disclosures of nine former students of AMU (arrested in 2023-2024) revealed that the presence of radical Islamic groups, such as the Students of AMU (SAMU; formed in 2011) and Students Association of Islamic Ideology within campus, helped pro-Islamic State handlers in recruiting vulnerable youth.

In January 2014, nine members of SAMU (external link) were arrested for suspected links to a pro-ISIS module.

The SAMU group invited students on the pretext of public programmes on Islamic teachings and discussions gradually shifted to establishment of a caliphate in Iraq and response of Indian Muslims, Dars-e-Quran and Hadith.

Later, interested students were made to join closed groups on Telegram and Signal in which jihadi literature, audios and videos were disseminated.

HuT, a highly secretive radical organisation, is targeting military officers, bureaucrats, doctors, engineers, accountants, managers in MNCs and other categories of highly-educated Muslim youth.

It has been able to make some penetration among Muslims working in IT and software companies.

In Delhi, HuT activities have been noticed in and around the Jamia Millia Islamia campus and their meetings have drawn students of JMI and Jamia Hamdard University as also NCR-based IT professionals, as per police sources.

In Chennai, HuT is targeting Muslim students in Madras University, besides some Muslim dominated colleges.

Secret meetings and open deliberations organised by radical Islamist organisations such as the PFI, HuT, WeI and their affiliates have been reported from Muslim-populated localities in Delhi-NCR, aimed at widening their support base and to facilitate radicalisation.

Bihar resident Mohsin Ahmed (external link) (BTech) and Jharkhand resident Mohammad Arshad Warsi (external link) (PhD), while studying in JMI, got actively involved in promoting terror activities and were arrested in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Manifestations of radicalisation among highly qualified Muslim youth are multifaceted, ranging from adoption of radical ideology to active participation.

In some cases, radicalised students were involved in terror activities off-campus.

Mohammad Rizwan Ashraf (external link) (BTech from JP Institute, Noida, 2013-2017), Jharkhand resident Shahnawaz Alam (external link) (BTech in Mining Engineering, NIT Nagpur, 2016) and Mohammad Arshad Warsi (BTech, Aligarh Muslim University), who were arrested in connection with a pro-ISIS Delhi module, were allegedly involved in fabrication and testing of IEDs and providing finance.

Initially radicalised by the HuT and WeI, Alam later became part of a pro-ISIS module linked to the then Afghanistan-based terrorist Huzaifa al-Bakistani.

IMAGE: Dr Muzammil Shakeel Ganai of Pulwama (J&K), Dr Adeel Ahmed Rather of Anantnag (J&K), Dr Shaheen Saeed of Lucknow (UP), and Mufti Irfan Ahmad Wagay of Shopian (J&K), who were arrested by the National Investigation Agency in connection with the Delhi blast case, being brought to the Patiala House Court in New Delhi, November 20, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Women jihadis

The role of Dr Shaheen Sayeed in the Faridabad terror module indicates that radicalisation of educated Muslim women has taken on a strategic dimension.

Shaheen is reported to have been tasked by the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) to develop an India unit of the recently formed JeM's women's wing, Jamaat-ul-Mominat (external link).

To attract Muslim women professionals, JeM's propaganda is focusing on emotive religious imagery -- such as Mecca, Quranic verses, and appeals to hijab and prayer -- to portray participation not as violence, but as pious service.

In sum, radical groups in India are increasingly recruiting well-educated Muslim women by blending theological appeals, digital mobilisation, and the legitimacy that comes from professional status -- making them both symbols and operational assets in emerging terror modules.

Prognosis

The unfolding arrests of doctors and other highly educated Muslim youth across multiple states underscore an urgent reality: Radicalisation in India is no longer restricted to traditional hotspots or socio-economically marginalised demographics.

Instead, radical Islamist networks are deliberately targeting Muslim youths embedded within the country's professional and academic ecosystems, leveraging their skills, mobility, and digital reach to quietly strengthen operational capabilities.

This trend highlights a dangerous evolution in terror recruitment -- one that exploits ideological faultlines, online echo chambers and transnational radical Islamist influences to attract individuals who outwardly embody India's modern and aspirational narrative.

The challenge for India's security architecture will lie not only in dismantling these covert modules, but also in building a deeper understanding of the psychological, social, and digital vectors through which such radicalisation is penetrating the country's educated classes.

Dr Kanchan Lakshman is a Delhi-based security analyst. His areas of specialisation include terrorism, radicalisation, left-wing extremism, and internal security.