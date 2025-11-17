'Terrorism Is A Cat And Mouse Game'

'There are active terror modules across the country who will find new ways and new targets.'

'From intelligence agencies to an alert citizenry, we all have to play our part.'

IMAGE: Emergency personnel work at the site of the November 10, 2025 near Gate 1 of the Red Fort metro station in Delhi. Photograph: Reuters/ANI Photo

"Terrorists and their handlers in Pakistan will constantly change tactics, probe for vulnerabilities in the security architecture, and look for targets with the maximum impact," says Lieutenant General D S Hooda (retd), former commander of the Indian Army's strategic Northern Command responsible for the security of Jammu and Kashmir and the Line of Control.

The surgical strikes inside Pakistan occupied Kashmir in September 2016 were planned and executed under General Hooda's command.

"We have to be equally agile and not live in the false hope that terrorism has been eliminated in the country. It's fortunate that a large part of the network was disrupted prior to the Red Fort blast, otherwise the damage would have been greater," General Hooda tells Rediff's Archana Masih.

What are your observations about the Lal Quila terror attack -- and the extent of the wider plan spanning three states -- from Kashmir to Haryana? What new terror methods does this reveal?

From the scale of the network involved and the large haul of explosives recovered, it appears that the planning for an attack in Delhi had been going on for some months.

From what has appeared in the media, the terror module was linked to the Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind. The explosive material was procured over time with the intention of carrying out multiple blasts.

I think the incident shows that there are active terror modules across the country who will find new ways and new targets. From intelligence agencies to an alert citizenry, we all have to play our part.

Is Pakistan altering and employing new tactics to unleash terror in India?

Terrorism is a cat and mouse game. Terrorists and their handlers in Pakistan will constantly change tactics, probe for vulnerabilities in the security architecture, and look for targets with the maximum impact, not only in terms of the number of casualties, but in showing their ability to strike in large cities.

The accused include highly-educated doctors, including a lady doctor indoctrinated by clerics.

What accounts for the surge of radicalisation among white-collared professionals?

How has the net of Islamic terror been successful in indoctrinating and capturing such professionals?

We somehow have the impression that it is only the uneducated, unemployed youth that are easy targets of radicalisation. This common misconception needs to be corrected.

There are many pathways to radicalisation and individual experiences matter. An educated professional could undergo a sense of alienation, perceive discrimination, and feel that his community is being excessively suppressed.

These create a climate in which recourse to violence becomes the preferred path. We need to understand how radicalisation occurs and perhaps then we will be better prepared to handle this problem.

IMAGE: A view of the Red Fort as it reopens after being closed following the car blast, November 16, 2025. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

How can radicalisation be prevented and stopped?

As I said, the pathways to radicalisation must be understood. Simplistic explanations like religion is the primary cause of radicalisation need to be discarded for a more nuanced approach.

The start point for any deradicalisation programme will have to be the correct identification of the drivers that push the youth towards violent extremism. Issues of identity, a sense of alienation, perceived injustice, economic empowerment, and good governance have to be addressed holistically.

Social media is another area where we must ensure that any extremist content, irrespective of ideology, is quickly identified and taken down.

IMAGE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives at the spot of the blast, November 10, 2025. Photograph: Sumit/ANI Photo

The attack has highlighted the ease with which controlled chemicals like Ammonium Nitrate can be weaponised for terrorism.

Reportedly, it was collected in batches over two years.

What strict measures need to be adhered to prevent the procurement of bomb assembling chemicals and explosive components?

This is a critical issue, and every large terror attack highlights this.

In the 2019 Pulwama attack, questions were asked about how terrorists had acquired such a large quantity of explosives. Strict control over the handling, storage, and transportation of explosive material is a must.

Similarly, a check must be kept on chemicals that can be used for assembling explosive devices. We must ensure stronger end-use verification, introduce a digital tracking system to log sales, and create awareness among dealers.

IMAGE: Pakistan army chief Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir. Photograph: Inter-Services Public Relations

In the background of Field Marshal Asim Munir's elevation as chief of defence forces which gives him immunity from legal action for life -- what fresh challenges does this pose for the Indian Army in Kashmir and also along the eastern borders -- and elsewhere?

After Pahalgam, is this another offering from him?

The elevation of Munir further strengthens the role of the Pakistan army, leaving the political leadership with little authority. The skewed nature of civil-military relationship in Pakistan means that all critical decisions now rest with one man who has taken a rigid stance against India.

With the Indian government also clearly stating that it will not tolerate Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, a high level of operational readiness would have to be maintained by the Indian military to respond to any future crisis.

There are also growing challenges due to instability in Bangladesh and Myanmar, as well as the need to ensure stability on the India-China border.

