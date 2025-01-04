HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Will waive off...: Kejriwal makes another pre-poll promise

Will waive off...: Kejriwal makes another pre-poll promise

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 04, 2025 16:42 IST

x

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday promised to waive the "inflated" water bills received by people in Delhi if his party returns to power in the upcoming assembly polls in the national capital next month.

IMAGE: AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference in New Delhi on January 4, 2025. Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

In a press conference in New Delhi, Kejriwal said that people were "distressed" due to water bills worth thousands and lakhs of rupees being sent to them by the Delhi Jal Board.

He alleged that the inflated water bills started arriving after he went to jail and urged people not to pay those bills.

 

"I have said this earlier, but today I am making a formal announcement: when AAP comes back to power after the assembly polls, these inflated bills will be waived. Those who think their bills are incorrect need not pay them," the former Delhi chief minister said.

The AAP government provides free 20,000 liters of water per month and over 12 lakh households in the city have benefitted from the scheme, he added.

The AAP is seeking to return to power for the fourth consecutive term after the elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly next month.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
   

RELATED STORIES

More Freebies From Kejriwal Coming Up
More Freebies From Kejriwal Coming Up
Amid Ambedkar row, AAP declares scholarship for Dalits
Amid Ambedkar row, AAP declares scholarship for Dalits
If AAP Can Do That, BJP Can Do This!
If AAP Can Do That, BJP Can Do This!
'I am a magician': Kejri to give Rs 1,000 to women
'I am a magician': Kejri to give Rs 1,000 to women
I could've built sheesh mahal: PM tears into 'AAPda'
I could've built sheesh mahal: PM tears into 'AAPda'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 RD Burman Songs You Must Know

webstory image 2

Burj Khalifa Turns 15!

webstory image 3

5 Healthy Indian Street Foods

VIDEOS

PM Modi interacts with artisans at 'Grameen Bharat Mahotsav'1:35

PM Modi interacts with artisans at 'Grameen Bharat Mahotsav'

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal spotted at Mumbai airport0:42

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal spotted at Mumbai airport

Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya make rare appearance together at Mumbai airport0:58

Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya make rare appearance...

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD