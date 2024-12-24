News
If AAP Can Do That, BJP Can Do This!

If AAP Can Do That, BJP Can Do This!

REDIFF NEWS
December 24, 2024 12:17 IST
The Delhi assembly election is at least six weeks away, but the Aam Aadmi Party, which has ruled the national capital since 2015, and the Bharatiya Janata Party, which hopes to dislodge AAP from power, are already busy wooing voters.

If AAP launched schemes for the women and elderly on Monday, the BJP organised a Rozgar Mela the same day.

The Rozgar Mela, the BJP said, was aimed at providing employment opportunities for the youth, especially including those from slum areas.

Rozgar mela in Delhi

IMAGE: Aspirants queue at the Rozgar Mela organised by the BJP at the Thyagaraj stadium in New Delhi, December 23, 2024. All photographs: ANI Photo

 

 

 

Rozgar mela in Delhi

IMAGE: Applicants fill registration forms during the Rozgar Mela, here and below.

 

Rozgar mela in Delhi

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
