If AAP Can Do That, BJP Can Do This!

The Delhi assembly election is at least six weeks away, but the Aam Aadmi Party, which has ruled the national capital since 2015, and the Bharatiya Janata Party, which hopes to dislodge AAP from power, are already busy wooing voters.

If AAP launched schemes for the women and elderly on Monday, the BJP organised a Rozgar Mela the same day.

The Rozgar Mela, the BJP said, was aimed at providing employment opportunities for the youth, especially including those from slum areas.

IMAGE: Aspirants queue at the Rozgar Mela organised by the BJP at the Thyagaraj stadium in New Delhi, December 23, 2024. All photographs: ANI Photo

