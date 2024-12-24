News
More Freebies From Kejriwal Coming Up

More Freebies From Kejriwal Coming Up

By REDIFF NEWS
December 24, 2024 09:04 IST
IMAGE: Arvind Kejriwal with a beneficiary at the launch of the Mahila Samman Yojana. Photograph: Ritik Ja

Ahead of February's Delhi assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party national Convener Arvind Kejriwal has launched the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana and the Sanjeevani Yojanaa to win over voters in the national capital.

Kejriwal says the Mahila Samman scheme will provide women living in Delhi with Rs 2,100 per month.

"You don't have to form a queue anywhere. We will come to you (for the registration process). We have formed teams across Delhi. We will help the women register for the scheme and provide them with cards," Kejriwal told the media.

The Sanjeevani scheme will take care of medical treatment for senior citizens above the age of 60.

"The Delhi government will bear the cost for the treatment of senior citizens above the age of 60 at private or government hospitals," Kejriwal said.

Both schemes, he said, can benefit 35 lakh to 40 lakh (3.5 million to 4 million) women and about 15 lakh (1.5 million) elderly.

 

IMAGE: Kejriwal sticks a bill on a wall at the launch of the Mahila Samman Yojana in New Delhi on Monday, December 23, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo
in/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia at the launch of the Sanjeevani Yojana. Photograph: Ritik Jain/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Kejriwal presents a card to a beneficiary at the launch of the Mahila Samman Yojana. Photograph: Ritik Jain/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Kejriwal with beneficiaries of the Mahila Samman Yojana, here and below. Photograph: Ritik Jain/ANI Photo

 

Photograph: Ritik Jain/ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

What You Can Now Expect Every Election
'Maharashtra's Economy Is Going Sri Lanka's Way'
'Direct Transfer Of Money Is Bribing...'
The Glamourous Gal Who Won Allu Arjun's Heart
'The World Will Never Be The Same'
Allu Arjun to appear for questioning today
New! Have Your Say On The Stumps Show
