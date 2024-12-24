More Freebies From Kejriwal Coming Up

Photograph: Ritik Ja

IMAGE: Arvind Kejriwal with a beneficiary at the launch of the Mahila Samman Yojana.

Ahead of February's Delhi assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party national Convener Arvind Kejriwal has launched the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana and the Sanjeevani Yojanaa to win over voters in the national capital.

Kejriwal says the Mahila Samman scheme will provide women living in Delhi with Rs 2,100 per month.

"You don't have to form a queue anywhere. We will come to you (for the registration process). We have formed teams across Delhi. We will help the women register for the scheme and provide them with cards," Kejriwal told the media.

The Sanjeevani scheme will take care of medical treatment for senior citizens above the age of 60.

"The Delhi government will bear the cost for the treatment of senior citizens above the age of 60 at private or government hospitals," Kejriwal said.

Both schemes, he said, can benefit 35 lakh to 40 lakh (3.5 million to 4 million) women and about 15 lakh (1.5 million) elderly.

IMAGE: Kejriwal sticks a bill on a wall at the launch of the Mahila Samman Yojana in New Delhi on Monday, December 23, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

