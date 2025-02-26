HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Fighting like KG kids: Vijay on DMK-BJP clash over Hindi

Fighting like KG kids: Vijay on DMK-BJP clash over Hindi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
February 26, 2025 19:04 IST

Actor-politician Vijay, founder of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, on Wednesday ridiculed the Bharatiya Janata Party and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam for waging a hashtag war on social media 'X' and said the two parties were fighting like kindergarten kids, trivialising the serious issue of language row.

IMAGE: Actor and founder of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Vijay with Jan Suraj party chief Prashant Kishor during TVK’s first-anniversary celebrations, in Mamallapuram on February 26, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Speaking at TVK's first anniversary celebrations at Mamallapuram near here Vijay said the BJP countered the DMK's “#Get out Modi” with “#Get out Stalin” on the trilingual policy, ‘just like LKG and UKG students fight.'

 

"It's the Centre's duty to provide funds and its the state's rights to receive funds. But both the fascism and 'payasam' (the word TVK uses to ridicule DMK's anti fascism rhetoric), our political and ideological enemies, are playing with hashtags on social media. What's happening here? Both are pretending to fight and expect us to believe? What bro, its wrong bro,” he said evoking laughter among his party cadres.

He said the TVK respected all languages but would not give up its self respect for another language.

"As an individual anyone can learn any language but violating the cooperative federalism and state autonomy, and leaving a question mark on the state language by thrusting another language and imposing it politically is unacceptable,” he said at the well attended gathering.

© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
