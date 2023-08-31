Will Putin Allow Prigozhin To Rest In Peace?

On Wednesday, August 23, a plane carrying Yevgeny Prigozhin, who headed the Wagner group of mercenaries, crashed in the Tver region northwest of Moscow.
Prigozhin had launched a failed coup against Russian President Vladimir Putin in June, and fingers were pointed at the Kremlin when the plane either blew up in mid air or was struck by a missile from the ground.
Prigozhin was believed to have been buried at the Porokhovskoye cemetery in his native St Petersburg amid heightened security after his firm said a private funeral ceremony had been held for the warlord.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com