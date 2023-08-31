News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Will Putin Allow Prigozhin To Rest In Peace?

Will Putin Allow Prigozhin To Rest In Peace?

By REDIFF NEWS
August 31, 2023 17:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

On Wednesday, August 23, a plane carrying Yevgeny Prigozhin, who headed the Wagner group of mercenaries, crashed in the Tver region northwest of Moscow.

Prigozhin had launched a failed coup against Russian President Vladimir Putin in June, and fingers were pointed at the Kremlin when the plane either blew up in mid air or was struck by a missile from the ground.

Prigozhin was believed to have been buried at the Porokhovskoye cemetery in his native St Petersburg amid heightened security after his firm said a private funeral ceremony had been held for the warlord.

 

IMAGE: A framed photograph of Prigozhin at his grave. All Photographs: Reuters

 

IMAGE: Mourners gather near the grave, here and below.

 

 

IMAGE: A man mourns at the grave.

 

IMAGE: A mourner weeps for Prigozhin at the grave.

 

IMAGE: This mourner is wearing a uniform with the arm patch of the Wagner private military group.

 

IMAGE: Where Yevgeny Prigozhin rests.

 

IMAGE: Will Putin allow the grave to become a memorial for Prigozhin and a rallying point for the Russian leader's enemies?

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
Who Gains From Prigozhin's Death?
Who Gains From Prigozhin's Death?
When A Courtier Took On Emperor Putin
When A Courtier Took On Emperor Putin
Is Putin Really A Tough Guy?
Is Putin Really A Tough Guy?
Sensex falls 256 points in volatile trade
Sensex falls 256 points in volatile trade
Aditya-L1 to study how Earth's climate will change
Aditya-L1 to study how Earth's climate will change
HC reopens disproportionate wealth case against OPS
HC reopens disproportionate wealth case against OPS
Blue Moon Lights Up The Sky
Blue Moon Lights Up The Sky
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Prigozhin made mistakes: Putin on Wagner chief's death

Prigozhin made mistakes: Putin on Wagner chief's death

Russia confirms death of Wagner chief Prigozhin

Russia confirms death of Wagner chief Prigozhin

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances