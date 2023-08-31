Will Putin Allow Prigozhin To Rest In Peace?

On Wednesday, August 23, a plane carrying Yevgeny Prigozhin, who headed the Wagner group of mercenaries, crashed in the Tver region northwest of Moscow.

Prigozhin had launched a failed coup against Russian President Vladimir Putin in June, and fingers were pointed at the Kremlin when the plane either blew up in mid air or was struck by a missile from the ground.

Prigozhin was believed to have been buried at the Porokhovskoye cemetery in his native St Petersburg amid heightened security after his firm said a private funeral ceremony had been held for the warlord.

IMAGE: A framed photograph of Prigozhin at his grave. All Photographs: Reuters

IMAGE: Mourners gather near the grave, here and below.

IMAGE: A man mourns at the grave.

IMAGE: A mourner weeps for Prigozhin at the grave.

IMAGE: This mourner is wearing a uniform with the arm patch of the Wagner private military group.

IMAGE: Where Yevgeny Prigozhin rests.

IMAGE: Will Putin allow the grave to become a memorial for Prigozhin and a rallying point for the Russian leader's enemies?

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com