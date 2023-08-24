News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Plane carrying Wagner chief who took on Putin crashes, all 10 onboard killed

Plane carrying Wagner chief who took on Putin crashes, all 10 onboard killed

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
August 24, 2023 00:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A plane carrying Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin reportedly crashed on Wednesday in the Tver region northwest of Moscow, the Moscow Times reported citing Russia's emergencies ministry.

IMAGE: Wagner mercenary group's founder Yevgeny Prigozhin. Photograph: Reuters

All 10 people on board the plane have been killed, as per the ministry’s preliminary information.

 

According to Rosaviatsia, the Russian government's aviation agency, an individual with Prigozhin's name was on board.

Prigozhin's condition and whereabouts remain unknown as of yet.

Igor Rudenya, the governor of the Tver area, has taken "personal control" of the response to the plane crash, according to his press department, which also noted that the aircraft was a civil one, according to Moscow Times.

More details awaited. 

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
Print this article
No plan to overthrow power in Russia: Wagner chief
No plan to overthrow power in Russia: Wagner chief
Return to positions: Russia to advancing rebels
Return to positions: Russia to advancing rebels
Belarusian mediation averts Russia bloodbath: Kremlin
Belarusian mediation averts Russia bloodbath: Kremlin
World Athletics: Aldrin qualifies for long jump final
World Athletics: Aldrin qualifies for long jump final
Chandrayaan-3 rover has a long to-do list on Moon
Chandrayaan-3 rover has a long to-do list on Moon
How youngsters are taking charge, shaping India's wins
How youngsters are taking charge, shaping India's wins
Third T20I washed out, denies game time to youngsters
Third T20I washed out, denies game time to youngsters
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

No threat to Putin's position despite revolt: Diplomat

No threat to Putin's position despite revolt: Diplomat

Russia drops mutiny charges against Prigozhin

Russia drops mutiny charges against Prigozhin

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances