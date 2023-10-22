Will launch fast unto death if Maratha quota not granted by Tuesday: Jarange

Activist Manoj Jarange on Sunday said he would launch fast unto death protest from October 25 if the Maharashtra government fails to grant quota to the Maratha community by Tuesday.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde offers juice to Manoj Jarange Patil, who is on a hunger strike to protest for the Maratha reservation, during a meeting, at Antarwali-Sarati, in Jalna, September 14, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Addressing a press conference at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district, Jarange said the Maratha community would not let political leaders, including MPs and MLAs, enter villages across the state until the reservation demand is met.

Giving the analogy of the conflict between India and China, he said the upcoming protest (for quota) is akin to a war being fought "peacefully".

He also criticised the government over an advertisement published in some prominent newspapers listing the steps taken for the welfare of the Maratha community.

Jarange had observed a hunger strike in this village in September this year demanding that Marathas be granted reservation in government jobs and education under the OBC category. He had withdrawn the protest giving an ultimatum of 40 days till October 24 to the government for the grant of quota.

“If the Maharashtra government fails to take a decision on awarding reservation to the Maratha community by October 24, I will sit on fast-unto-death agitation. Locals and people from other villages will also launch a similar protest,” Jarange said.

He said all villages would join the indefinite hunger strike in the coming days and appealed to Marathas to take out a candle march to mark their support for the quota demand.

Jarange said he would abstain from taking water and medical assistance during the fast.

He said a chain hunger strike will be launched on October 25 which will manifest into a full-fledged hunger strike from October 28.

"In every tehsil and village in the state, the Maratha community will organise candle marches, emphasising their commitment to non-violent demonstrations. 5 crore Marathas will participate in the protest." Jarange added.

He also appealed to the members of the Maratha community not to resort to extreme acts like committing suicide.

The activist accused the state government of trying to fan anti-reservation sentiments within the Maratha community.

“It is like a war being fought peacefully. I will declare the new directions on October 28. The government can't afford the direction which I will show to the people," he added.

When asked about the advertisement published in some prominent newspapers, Jarange said he disapproved of such an account by the government.

"Who asked you to audit the help you have given to us? Did the state government make a similar audit for others who enjoy the benefits of the reservations?" he asked.

Jarange wondered how the government came out with such an account when Marathas were demanding quota.

"The money used for the publication of advertisements also belongs to us,” he added.

Queried about his "peaceful" strategy to be used against politicians who wish to visit his village in Jalna district, Jarange gave the analogy of the conflict between the armies of India and China.

“At the border, both sides are pushing each other. Both sides have guns but they are pushing each other with hands. We will not touch any politician with our hand but use the elbow to poke them so they would not try to stay here,” he added.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis had said the government was committed to giving reservation to Marathas while ensuring that quotas for other communities are not disturbed.