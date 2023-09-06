News
Marathas with Nizam-era records to get OBC certificate: CM Shinde

Source: PTI
September 06, 2023 22:15 IST
The Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday decided that Kunbi caste certificates will be issued to those Marathas hailing from the Marathwada region who possess revenue or education documents from the Nizam era that recognise them as Kunbis, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said.

IMAGE: Maratha quota protestor Manoj Jarange.

Kunbis (the community associated with agriculture) are grouped under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category in Maharashtra.

”Those belonging to the Maratha community in Marathwada with references of being Kunbis in the Nizam-era revenue and education documents will get Kunbi certificates,” the chief minister told reporters, adding that he would speak with his Telangana counterpart for any help in this matter.

 

Marathwada region was part of the erstwhile Hyderabad kingdom before it became part of Maharashtra.

Shinde said a five-member panel headed by judge Sandeep Shinde (retired) will determine the standard operating procedures (SOP), including legal and administrative framework, for giving caste certificates to members of the Maratha community referred to as Kunbis in the Nizam-era documents.

The panel will submit its report in a month.

Additional chief secretary (revenue), principal secretary (law and justice), and collectors of concerned districts (in Marathwada) will be members of this committee. The divisional commissioner, Aurangabad, will be the member secretary of the panel.

Quota protester Manoj Jarange, who has been on hunger strike for the last eight days in Jalna district, has been demanding that Marathas in Marathwada be recognised as Kunbis based on the old records.

Jarange said he would announce a decision on continuing his hunger protest at 11 am on Thursday.

The chief minister's announcement came after protests by members of the Maratha community across the state in view of the lathi charge by police on protesters in Jalna district.

He reiterated that the state government was committed to giving the reservation to Marathas.

"The erstwhile Devendra Fadnavis government had worked sincerely to give reservation to the Maratha community. The decision was challenged in the Bombay high court but it upheld the government's decision. However, the quota was struck down by the Supreme Court," Shinde added.

Without naming the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government, Shinde said the Maratha reservation was struck down when those people criticising us now were in power.

Jarange said: "I  spoke to the chief minister who told me that Marathas from Marathwada who possess genealogical documentary proof of being Kunbis will get the fresh (Kunbi) caste certificate. Those Marathas who do not possess documentary proof of being Kunbis, their issue will be solved through a state government-appointed panel within a stipulated time."

Source: PTI
 
Print this article
