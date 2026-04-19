Will implement women's quota, no power can stop us: Rajnath

Lashing out at the DMK over corruption, Singh said some Tamil Nadu ministers were under the radar of central probe agencies such as the ED and the 'TASMAC scam' was an example of how 'deep-rooted' corruption was in the state.

IMAGE: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks at an election rally in Tenkasi, Tamil Nadu, April 19, 2026. Photograph: Courtesy BJP Tamil Nadu on X

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday slammed the Congress and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam over the defeat of the amendment bill regarding the Women's Reservation Act in Parliament but said the government was determined to implement it and that "no power in the world can stop us," from doing so.

Key Points Rajnath Singh lashed out at the ruling DMK over corruption and urged people to "give it a farewell" in the hustings.

The defence minister said that the people of Tamil Nadu were known for their faith and anyone trying to mock Sanatan Dharma "will fall before the eyes of the people.

Corruption allegations have become a pattern in the DMK government, he alleged.

Addressing a poll rally in support of Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Vasudevanallur, Ananthan Ayyasamy Vasudevanallur in Tenkasi district for the April 23 assembly polls, he lashed out at the ruling DMK over corruption and urged people to "give it a farewell" in the hustings.

"Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought a bill in Parliament to ensure 33 per cent reservation for our mothers and sisters in Parliament, assemblies and councils. The DMK, Congress, TMC and Communist parties did not allow it to be passed. Still, I would like to assure, on the basis of the PM's resolve, that we will certainly give 33 per cent reservation for women and no power in the world can stop us," the senior BJP leader said.

In a major setback to the BJP-led Central government, a Constitution Amendment Bill to implement 33 per cent reservation for women in legislatures from 2029, along with increasing the number of Lok Sabha seats to 816, was defeated on Friday.

Lashing out at the DMK over corruption, Singh said some Tamil Nadu ministers were under the radar of central probe agencies such as the ED and the "TASMAC scam" was an example of how "deep-rooted" corruption was in the state.

"The DMK government is playing with the lives of poor people. Corruption allegations have become a pattern in the DMK government. The time has come to raise your voice against this corruption and give farewell to the ruling dispensation," he said, while batting for the AIADMK-led NDA in the state.

Further, the people of Tamil Nadu were known for their faith and anyone trying to mock Sanatan Dharma "will fall before the eyes of the people."

Touching upon the Thirupprankundram lamp lighting row, he charged that despite a court order, the DMK government did not allow devotees to light a lamp atop a pillar (Deepathoon) there.

If the NDA is voted to power, the Karthigai lamp lighting tradition will be allowed and "this is NDA's guarantee," Singh assured.

Further, slamming the "rampant" availability of illicit liquor in the state, he said the NDA government will form local units to tackle the menace.

Also, Singh claimed that Tamil Nadu's debts stood at Rs 11 lakh crore. However, he alleged this money was not being used for public welfare and that it was "going into the pockets of DMK leaders."

"Our government will probe everyone and punish the guilty," he added.

He also dismissed the DMK's allegation of "discrimination" by the Centre against Tamil Nadu vis-a-vis funds, saying PM Modi has given Rs 11 lakh crore so far.

Further, only two states--Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, have been given the defence industrial corridor.

Escalating his attack against the ruling party, he said DMK in Tamil meant "Dushprayogam (misuse of power), Muraikedu (irregularities), Kutram (crime). The NDA, on the other hand, stands for "Nalan, Nyayam (welfare, justice), Development and Amaithi (peace)," he said.

"Today in Tamil Nadu, law and order is weak and the common man does not feel safe. TN people want development and bid farewell to DMK," he added.

At another roadshow in Radhapuram in Tirunelveli district, continuing his attack against the DMK, Singh made allegations of "Rs 5,000 crore landmining scam," and a kidney racket linked to a DMK MLA.

Further, PM Modi has an "emotional attachment" with Tamil Nadu and was making every effort for the state's growth, he said.

Singh reiterated that PM Modi was determined to implement the 33 percent women's reservation.