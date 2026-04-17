Oppn flags amending women's quota law before it came into effect

Opposition parties are questioning the government's move to amend the 2023 women's quota law before it has even been implemented, sparking debate in the Lok Sabha.

Photograph: Sansad TV/ANI video grab

Key Points Opposition questions the timing of amending the 2023 women's quota law before its implementation.

K C Venugopal raised concerns about the law ministry notification bringing the Act into force after the amendment bill was introduced.

DMK's Kanimozhi questioned the logic of discussing an amendment after notifying the principal Act.

The government official explained that bringing the law into force was essential for the proposed amendment to take effect.

Opposition members in the Lok Sabha on Friday questioned the government's decision to move a bill to amend the 2023 women quota law before bringing the principal Act into force.

Soon after laying of parliamentary papers, K C Venugopal rose to point out a law ministry notification issued last night around 10 pm to bring into force the 2023 women's reservation law with effect from April 16, much after a bill to amend the Act was introduced and discussed in the House.

Concerns Over Women's Reservation Law Amendment

DMK's Kanimozhi also flagged the issue, wondering the logic in discussing an amendment after notifying the principal Act.

Opposition members sought a clarification from law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal who was present in the Lok Sabha.

Government's Explanation

An official has earlier explained that bringing the law into force was essential as its proposed amendment will not have come into effect without that.

The constitution amendment bill became a law but did not become part of the Constitution as the government did not bring it into force.

If a law does not come into force, how can its proposed amendment be implemented. Hence, it was brought into force with effect from April 16, the official explained.

The women's reservation bill, once implemented, mandates that one-third of seats in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies be reserved for women. The current debate highlights the complexities and potential delays in enacting such significant constitutional amendments in India.