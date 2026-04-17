HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Oppn flags amending women's quota law before it came into effect

Oppn flags amending women's quota law before it came into effect

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 17, 2026 13:00 IST

x

Opposition parties are questioning the government's move to amend the 2023 women's quota law before it has even been implemented, sparking debate in the Lok Sabha.

Lok Sabha

Photograph: Sansad TV/ANI video grab

Key Points

  • Opposition questions the timing of amending the 2023 women's quota law before its implementation.
  • K C Venugopal raised concerns about the law ministry notification bringing the Act into force after the amendment bill was introduced.
  • DMK's Kanimozhi questioned the logic of discussing an amendment after notifying the principal Act.
  • The government official explained that bringing the law into force was essential for the proposed amendment to take effect.

Opposition members in the Lok Sabha on Friday questioned the government's decision to move a bill to amend the 2023 women quota law before bringing the principal Act into force.

Soon after laying of parliamentary papers, K C Venugopal rose to point out a law ministry notification issued last night around 10 pm to bring into force the 2023 women's reservation law with effect from April 16, much after a bill to amend the Act was introduced and discussed in the House. 

Concerns Over Women's Reservation Law Amendment

DMK's Kanimozhi also flagged the issue, wondering the logic in discussing an amendment after notifying the principal Act.

Opposition members sought a clarification from law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal who was present in the Lok Sabha.

Government's Explanation

An official has earlier explained that bringing the law into force was essential as its proposed amendment will not have come into effect without that.

The constitution amendment bill became a law but did not become part of the Constitution as the government did not bring it into force.

If a law does not come into force, how can its proposed amendment be implemented. Hence, it was brought into force with effect from April 16, the official explained.

The women's reservation bill, once implemented, mandates that one-third of seats in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies be reserved for women. The current debate highlights the complexities and potential delays in enacting such significant constitutional amendments in India.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Centre, Oppn spar over women's quota, delimitation bills
Centre, Oppn spar over women's quota, delimitation bills
NDA lacks numbers to get women's quota bill passed, unless...
NDA lacks numbers to get women's quota bill passed, unless...
LS seats to be increased by 50%; 272 reserved for women: Govt
LS seats to be increased by 50%; 272 reserved for women: Govt
'Had Chankaya been alive...': Priyanka's banter with Shah in LS
'Had Chankaya been alive...': Priyanka's banter with Shah in LS
'Give all tickets to Muslim women': Shah vs Akhilesh in Parl
'Give all tickets to Muslim women': Shah vs Akhilesh in Parl

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Celebrating Vishu 2026: 7 Unique Rituals To Know

webstory image 2

Jallianwala Bagh & 10 Freedom Movement Landmarks

webstory image 3

How India Cycles... Slice of Indian Life

VIDEOS

Heated debate erupts between Arvind Sawant & Nishikant Dubey in LoK Sabha17:19

Heated debate erupts between Arvind Sawant & Nishikant...

WATCH: Priyanka Gandhi takes a humorous dig at PM Modi4:41

WATCH: Priyanka Gandhi takes a humorous dig at PM Modi

US military releases footage of navy redirecting ship amid Hormuz blockade0:09

US military releases footage of navy redirecting ship...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO