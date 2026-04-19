Why Rijiju Is Calling TMC Anti-Women

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has launched a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress, branding the party as 'anti-women' for allegedly obstructing the passage of the crucial Women's Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Kiren Rijiju accuses TMC of being 'anti-women' for opposing the Women's Reservation Bill.

Rijiju defends BJP's commitment to increasing women's representation in parliament.

He criticises Mamata Banerjee's stance on women's safety and central government initiatives.

Rijiju highlights BJP's zero-tolerance policy on corruption and promises a 'bhrastachar mukt sarkar' in West Bengal.

The minister claims the BJP never imagined the women's bill would bring political dividends, but simply wanted to increase representation of women.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday termed the Trinamool Congress as "anti-women", accusing it of "foiling" the efforts to pass the women's reservation bill in Lok Sabha.

He claimed that there was no valid reason to oppose the bill.

Rijiju told a press meet that there should not have been any reason to oppose the bill by four-five parties, including TMC, Congress and now women of Bengal will "teach the TMC", as they are angry with the stand of the party regarding the bill.

Rijiju Defends BJP's Stance

Countering the claims of TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Rijiju said the BJP had never imagined the bill would bring political dividends for the party, as all "we wanted was a very simple and transparent bill" aimed at substantially raising the number of representation of women.

"How can they cite excuses and reasons not to support the women's bill?" he wondered.

The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill was defeated in the Lok Sabha on Friday night after opposition parties voted against it.

Call For Increased Representation

Rijiju said increasing seats in the Houses "is a progressive step" and one must keep in mind the ratio behind the number of voters in a constituency and a people's representative, which is not the same in India as compared to many other democracies in the West.

"The number of seats should be increased, and it would be double the existing number of seats in every state, as spelt out by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. There was no ambiguity in it, no hidden agenda," he said.

A two-third majority was required for the passage of the crucial bill, but the BJP-led ruling alliance could not muster the numbers.

Response To Corruption Allegations

About the TMC's charge that central agencies like ED, CBI, and IT become active during the poll season in West Bengal by conducting raids at the houses of TMC candidates, close aides and police officers, Rijiju said, "Any agency, any organisation can investigate any case of corruption, they have the authority. If you have grievances, you can approach the judiciary, and if there are any lacunae, you will get protection in the court."

Criticism Of Mamata Banerjee

About the arguments cited by Bannerjee and other TMC leaders regarding crime against women in other states, Rijiju said, "West Bengal used to be one of the safest places even a few years back, but now we hear about one incident after another. Thus, you cannot cover up the failure by pointing to issues in other states."

Describing the attitude of "CM as anti-women", he said "one Rajya Sabha MP from TMC had resigned in protest against the state's failure to ensure women's security in 2024. And she (Banerjee) is shamelessly saying why women should go out at night," while talking about a rape incident at a medical college in the state.

Dispute Over Weaver Card Distribution

About TMC lodging a complaint against Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for handing over weaver card during her recent visit to poll-bound Bengal, Rijiju said: "In a federal set-up, a state has to help in implementing the policies and projects of the Centre, not to oppose it for political reasons."

"Bizarre step taken by Mamata Banerjee. When the Union government takes any step, it is the duty of the state to help implement it. Nirmala Sitharaman is the first woman finance minister, and she has done exceedingly well. What they did to her is unfortunate," he said.

BJP's Anti-Corruption Promise

About the BJP's promise to project a 'bhrastachar mukt sarkar' in West Bengal, he said, "BJP has zero tolerance to corruption... Before 2014, during the Congress rule, there were tales of corruption every day as newspaper stories. Several MPs and ministers were embroiled in scams at that time."

"However, since 2014, not a single minister in the Modi cabinet is tainted by scam. In a similar way, in Bengal, when the BJP takes over, there will be zero corruption cases," he said.

Under Indian law, obstructing the passage of a bill can attract various charges depending on the specific actions taken. The upcoming stages of investigation will likely involve gathering evidence and witness statements to determine if any laws were violated. This political clash occurs amidst heightened tensions in West Bengal during the election season.